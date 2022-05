It's ACC Baseball Tournament Semifinals Saturday!

UNC Chapel Hill will take on Notre Dame at 1:00pm while Pittsburgh will square off with NC State at 5:00pm. Both games will be televised on the ACC Network.

The winners of those two games will play at noon tomorrow on ESPN2 for the ACC championship.

Over/Under on Link-JT Jarrett family connection mentions across today's two broadcasts: 8.5

Go Wolfpack! Go Irish!