Filed under: NC State Baseball ACC tourney final: NC State vs. UNC By Steven Muma@akulawolf May 29, 2022, 11:00am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: ACC tourney final: NC State vs. UNC Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Maybe Elliott Avent is due; maybe, after like 15 tries, it’s his time to have just the one time. I’m actually speaking for all of us here. Wolfpack vs. Tar Heels, ACC title game: First pitch: 12:00 p.m. ET TV: ESPN2 More From Backing The Pack BTP Mailbag: Jack Chambers, starting fives, and the Carolina Hurricanes NC State would be wise to win at least one game in Charlotte Terquavion Smith is impressing at the NBA Draft Combine Former 5-star guard Saniya Rivers transferring to NC State NC State picks up Winthrop transfer big man DJ Burns Loading comments...
Loading comments...