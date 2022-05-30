NC State completely snubbed by NCAA selection committee

Well, that was completely unexpected.

NC State has been left out of the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament, without a doubt the biggest snub in this year’s tournament.

Mike Buddie, Director of Athletics at Army and the NCAA D-I Baseball Committee Chair, commented on State’s non-conference strength of schedule (181st) and the 4-6 ACC series record with only one of those series wins being over a team that made the tournament as being primary reasons for the Wolfpack being left on the outside looking in.

Overall, the NCAA committee seemed to put down the ACC despite the argument that the conference was the deepest and strongest across all of college baseball. At the very least, the ACC was a close second to the SEC. In addition to NC State being the first team out, the NCAA Selection Committee also chose not to reward Notre Dame’s excellent season with a hosting bid. All told, the ACC is sending nine teams to the tournament whereas all projections had the league as a ten bid group.

Here’s your overall bracket:

This is some serious crap.