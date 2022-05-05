NCAA baseball tournament projections have NC State safely in the field

We are heading down the stretch of the regular season, with less than three weeks until the start of the ACC tournament. NC State has a favorable finish to its schedule and will be aiming to improve on its NCAA tournament position—the Wolfpack is safely in the field, and perhaps has an outside shot at hosting a regional.

In the latest NCAA tournament projections from D1Baseball and Baseball America, both have State as the No. 2 seed in the Hattiesburg Regional (Southern Miss being the host there). The difference is where they see NC State in the two-seed pecking order: D1Baseball has the Pack a couple spots higher.

In D1’s more optimistic view, there are still a half dozen teams ahead of State on the two-seed line, and obviously at least one team in the top 16 would need to slide for the Wolfpack to get into hosting position.

That’s a lot of ground to make up, and there aren’t any potential headlining wins left on the schedule, though both UNC and Wake are in the RPI top 40.

But this NC State team hosting a regional would just be gravy, anyhow. With as much production at the Pack lost from 2021, just being comfortably in the field is a good result. I’d have taken that before the season without question.

So far so good, then. Now let’s go put together a successful tour of the Big Four to close it out.