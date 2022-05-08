NC State splits Sunday doubleheader with UNC but loses the series

NC State has unfortunately had a number of league games slip through its fingers thanks to shoddy bullpen work, and Sunday provided just the latest example.

Chris Villaman entered in the eighth inning of game two this afternoon with the Wolfpack hanging on to a one-run lead, and while that’s exactly how Elliott Avent would like to finish a game like that, it did not work out, as Villaman allowed a go-ahead two-run shot. That squandered the lead, and the game.

Villaman also allowed the go-ahead run in the ninth on Saturday, which propelled UNC to an 8-7 win. NC State easily could have won all three games this weekend but ended up with just one victory—much like the series at Louisville last weekend. When Villaman isn’t on point, it’s tough—though he’s hardly been the only problem over the last few weeks.

On the bright side, Matt Willadsen was excellent for the second straight start and went the distance in game one today. He allowed two runs on five hits while striking out nine as the Pack cruised to a 9-2 win. Tommy White, Josh Hood, and Jacob Cozart each homered to lead the offense.

Disappointing weekend aside, NC State remains above .500 in league play at 12-11. Bouncing back at Duke next weekend will be important