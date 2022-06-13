Wolfpack baseball has nine players in the Transfer Portal

With the Wolfpack baseball team’s season officially being over, it’s time to start looking ahead to next season’s roster. Before any new faces arrive, current ones will have to vacate roster spots to make room.

College baseball has never been foreign to the transfer market, but the adoption of a one-time transfer waiver by the NCAA has increased the frequency of transfers. NIL deals may not impact college baseball like other sports, but it will surely impact some of the top programs and players (which may or may not be a contributing factor for a certain player below).

NC State has nine players currently in the NCAA transfer portal. Of course, just because a player has entered the portal doesn’t mean they can’t return to their current/past school, but that’s rarely the case. Here are the 2022 NC State baseball players who are currently out there looking for their next collegiate baseball homes:

Tommy White (FR) - DH/1B/3B

.362/.425/.757, 12 2B, 0 3B, 27 HR, 54 R, 74 RBI, 23 BB, 50 K

The transfer for Tommy Tanks is a tremendous loss for State. Losing a 1st Team Freshman All-American and possibly the national Freshman of the Year will never help a team get better, but this has been talked about and doesn’t need to be rehashed. Good luck, Tommy. Tanks for the memories!

Jacob Godman (JR) - C

.250/.429/.278, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 13 R, 1 RBI, 9 BB, 10 K

Served as the Pack’s backup catcher this year, firmly behind freshman Jacob Cozart. Transferring is the best move for Godman to get playing time for his last year of eligibility.

Brady Lavoie (rJR) - OF

.222/.300/.556, 0 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 3 K

Similar to Godman, Lavoie is firmly behind younger starters in State’s outfield. He didn’t get many opportunities this year, but did show in that time why he should have no problem finding a home for his final season.

Eddie Eisert (SO) - UTIL

.258/.361/.387, 2 2B, 1 3B, 0 HR, 9 R, 5 RBI, 3 BB, 6 K

Super talented switch-hitter who just never could consistently crack the lineup in Raleigh. Eisert could be a breakout candidate at a lower conference school a la Marek Chlup in North Greenville, although he won’t need to drop to the D-II level to find playing time.

Trey Truitt (SO) - OF

(Did not play in 2022)

Truitt transferred to State from ECU but never took the field here (or for ECU, either) in an actual game. He did have to contend with an injury early this year that kept him out. Keep an eye on him in the future as his incredible raw skills could produce some must-watch moments.

Logan Adams (rJR) - RHP

2-1, 2 SV, 7.90 ERA, 27.1 IP, 30 H, 16 BB, 24 K, 6 HBP, .280 OBA

Former JUCO transfer who had some huge preseason hype on him but never quite lived up to it. Adams is best suited as a reliever to let his stuff play up, but could be a valuable starter at a lower conference school.

Trey Cooper (rFR) - LHP

0-0, 0 SV, 40.50 ERA, 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K, 2 HBP, .333 OBA

Cooper missed all of 2021 with an injury and barely pitched this year for State.

Brandon Hudson (FR) - RHP

0-0, 0 SV, 0.00 ERA, 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 0 K, 0 HBP, .250 OBA

Pitched well in his one appearance against Longwood this year, but not sure what happened after that. Has a big arm on a good frame.

Sam Griesbauer (FR) - RHP

(Did not play in 2022)

Freshman who spent the year rehabbing from Tommy John Surgery that wiped out his senior year of high school.