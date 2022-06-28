NC State baseball lands Davidson grad transfer Parker Nolan; Andrew Tillery enters portal

The transfer market continues to spin, and in the latest turn it has giveth and taketh away for the Wolfpack.

Davidson CF Parker Nolan recently announced his intention to transfer to NC State for his final season of college eligibility, joining Old Dominion 2B Carter Trice as 2023 transfer additions for the Pack. Since Davidson does not have a graduate school, Nolan was forced to hit the road following his four seasons with the Wildcats. He is, of course, eligible for the 2022 MLB Draft, so it’s not a given that he makes it to Raleigh (related: check out our NC State 2022 MLB Draft primer here).

In 2022, the right-handed Nolan hit .310/.442/.663 with 11 2B, 5 3B, 15 HR, 58 R, 50 RBI, 40 BB, 60 K, 4 HBP, and was a perfect 12-for-12 on stolen bases in a breakout campaign. He was a team captain for a Davidson squad that went 43-13 and captured the Atlantic 10 regular season championship. Nolan posted a 17.0% walk rate and 25.5% strikeout rate this past season.

The addition of Nolan helps to reinforce the outfield should Noah Soles and/or incoming freshman Michael Gupton get snatched up via the upcoming MLB Draft - again, assuming Nolan himself isn’t drafted.

The 6’4, 205 lbs Wilmington native was high school teammates at Hoggard with Logan Adams, a 2022 member of the NC State team who is now in the transfer portal himself.