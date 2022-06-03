2021 freshman All-American Carter Trice transferring from Old Dominion to NC State

While the Tommy White development has been painful, the news that power-hitting Old Dominion second baseman Carter Trice is transferring to NC State helped to soften the blow yesterday. The portal taketh, the portal giveth.

Trice has showcased plenty of power in two seasons with the Monarchs and hit 17 home runs in 53 games during the 2022 season. He slashed .289/.395/.606 in his sophomore season after slashing .355/.426/.633 as a freshman in 2021. He will fit nicely in the heart of NC State’s order.

Dude has decent wheels as well, going 26-32 (81.3%) on stolen base attempts in his two seasons.

He spent his freshman season starting almost exclusively at second base, but made more than 30 starts in right field in 2022—so he brings some flexibility there. I’m guessing that NC State intends to slot him in at second to replace JT Jarrett, since left fielder Dom Pilolli and right fielder Noah Soles will be back in 2023.