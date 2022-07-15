NC State baseball continues to add through the transfer portal

There has been no shortage of roster movement, both outgoing and incoming, for the NC State baseball program this offseason. The latest addition to the team is former Clemson relief pitcher P.J. Labriola, who announced his commitment to the Wolfpack on Thursday.

Labriola made 16 appearances for the Tigers in 2022, striking out 16 and walking five over 10-2/3 innings. He finished the season with a 5.06 ERA. Labriola is draft eligible but I figure there’s a pretty good chance he’s at NC State in ‘23 for his redshirt junior season.

Labriola is the second lefthanded reliever the Pack has added through the portal, joining Rio Britton. Based on this fun fact from Labriola’s bio, his move to NC State was one of destiny:

Interesting facts about family/parents – One of his great-grandfathers played in the minor leagues, and the other was Jim Valvano’s godfather

To recap the transfer additions so far, aside from Labriola:



Rio Britton (LHP / Oregon): Had a 3.20 ERA in 34 appearances in 2022. Thirty-five strikeouts and 20 walks over 39-1/3 IP.

Kalae Harrison (SS / TAMU): Slashed .162/.295/.216 in 19 games (13 starts) in 2022. Started all 56 games for the Aggies in ‘21 but hit only .224/.311/.286. That glove plays, clearly.

Parker Nolan*** (CF / Davidson): Hit .310/.442/.663 with 15 homers this season.

Matt Suggs*** (C / UNCW): Hit .245/.332/.511 with 13 homers in ‘22.



Carter Trice (2B / ODU): Hit .289/.395/.606 with 17 homers this season.

(*** — player is draft eligible this year)

————————-

We’ll see how things play out as the MLB Draft gets underway Sunday, but if both Nolan and Suggs make it to Raleigh, the Pack’s offense will be looking pretty darn good.