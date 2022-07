As part of the planned upgrade to Doak Field at Dail Park that kicked off this offseason, there was some mention of a new lighting system. Well, we got our first glimpse of it thanks to the NC State Baseball Twitter account:

Coming this spring ... Light it RED pic.twitter.com/Ii2hvN2bu7 — #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) July 26, 2022

That is some pretty freaking sweet stuff, man! Night games are going to be even more insane in 2023.