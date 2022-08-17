ACC’s baseball and women’s basketball tournaments finally free of Raycom

Good news, everybody: some well-overdue progress has been made on the ACC television programming front. Beginning in 2023, Raycom and RSNs (Bally Sports) will no longer televise ACC baseball or women’s basketball tournament games.

Instead, all of these tournament games will air either on the ACC Network, ESPN, or ESPN2. It has been a frustrating struggle for a lot of fans to find games on the RSNs given Bally’s inability to negotiate distribution on major cable/satellite/streaming services—that struggle is over.

Aside from the fact that it was annoying as hell to find these broadcasts, it wasn’t great for the ACC that a number of its postseason games were essentially inaccessible for a lot of potential viewers. Early-round games from these tournaments that had been on RSNs will now be on the ACC Network, which has substantially wider distribution.

The Bally Sports quagmire will still have to be navigated during the regular season (across more sports than just women’s hoops and baseball), but we’re getting at least one small step in the right direction.