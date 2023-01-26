Renovated Doak Field features a lot more artificial turf

NC State athletics posted a couple snippets of the still-being-renovated Doak Field on Twitter yesterday, causing a bit of a hullaballoo. The reason for the consternation: the addition of more artificial turf to the field.

See here:

(Here’s that image blowed up.)

NC State felt like one of the last places still resisting this transition, and as a would-be cranky old baseball person, I don’t much care for this, but I get it. It’s a lot easier and less expensive to maintain the artificial turf, and anyway, players don’t seem to have a problem with playing on it.

It’s weird not seeing dirt in the basepaths, though. And if the natural grass inside the lines is going to stay there, I wonder how seamlessly the field is going to play along the, er, seams. It’s odd that they meet like that just inside fair territory. But for all we know, the grass is a placeholder for a full artificial turf overhaul later.

(Also, if you’re thinking the infield is going to remain dirt, I got bad news.)

How are you feeling about this? Grumbly? Okayish?