Wolfpack cruises to 14-0, 7-inning victory over Longwood

NC State overmatched Longwood on Tuesday afternoon in Raleigh, cruising to a 14-0 victory in a slaughter-rule shortened 7-inning game. The win improves the Wolfpack to 8-0 on the year, while the Lancers fall to 2-7.

Fifteen different Wolfpack position players were able to step to the plate in the game with five (Gino Groover, Jacob Cozart, Parker Nolan, Kalae Harrison, Matt Heavner) notching multiple hits on the day while two others (Noah Soles, Carter Trice) reaching base safely multiple times. Eight of State’s 17 hits were of the extra-base variety, including long balls by Cozart, Trice, and Dom Pilolli.

But enough talk... Let’s go to the videotape!

Another long ball from @tricecarter0! He puts the Pack up 2-0 in the first #Pack9 pic.twitter.com/dz1Fs4O6c9 — #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 28, 2023

Staying hot @PaytonG08 rips a double to left field to make it 6-0! pic.twitter.com/xSoQQXYdKL — #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 28, 2023

Driven to the wall @kalae_harrison knocks in our eighth run of the afternoon with an RBI double! pic.twitter.com/WZQqr5L5cp — #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 28, 2023

Unloading the bases ➕3️⃣



Cozart's big day continues with a three-run double! pic.twitter.com/bfXf1uPHY5 — #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 28, 2023

As referenced in the 4th tweet above, Cozart had a huge day, going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run, scoring twice, and pushing five runs across. State’s defense put forth another clean effort on the afternoon, which is always good to see.

P.J. Labriola earned his first win in a Wolfpack uniform, tossing four innings of (obviously) scoreless ball. He allowed three hits (all singles), no walks, and struck out two. Everette Harris (1.0 IP, 0 H, 2 BB, 2 K), John Miralia (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K), and Derrick Smith (1.0 IP, ) H, 0 BB, 0 K) went the remainder of the way on the mound. It was the season debut for Miralia, who looked just about as sharp as possible, nearly tossing an immaculate inning (that is: 9 pitches, all strikes, with 3 strikeouts).

The Pack will be back in action tomorrow with another 3:00pm start at the Doak, this time facing off with Radford.