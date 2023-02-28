 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wolfpack cruises to 14-0, 7-inning victory over Longwood

NC State improves to 8-0 on the season

By PirateWolf
COLLEGE BASEBALL: APR 26 East Carolina at N.C. State Photo by Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NC State overmatched Longwood on Tuesday afternoon in Raleigh, cruising to a 14-0 victory in a slaughter-rule shortened 7-inning game. The win improves the Wolfpack to 8-0 on the year, while the Lancers fall to 2-7.

Fifteen different Wolfpack position players were able to step to the plate in the game with five (Gino Groover, Jacob Cozart, Parker Nolan, Kalae Harrison, Matt Heavner) notching multiple hits on the day while two others (Noah Soles, Carter Trice) reaching base safely multiple times. Eight of State’s 17 hits were of the extra-base variety, including long balls by Cozart, Trice, and Dom Pilolli.

But enough talk... Let’s go to the videotape!

As referenced in the 4th tweet above, Cozart had a huge day, going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run, scoring twice, and pushing five runs across. State’s defense put forth another clean effort on the afternoon, which is always good to see.

P.J. Labriola earned his first win in a Wolfpack uniform, tossing four innings of (obviously) scoreless ball. He allowed three hits (all singles), no walks, and struck out two. Everette Harris (1.0 IP, 0 H, 2 BB, 2 K), John Miralia (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K), and Derrick Smith (1.0 IP, ) H, 0 BB, 0 K) went the remainder of the way on the mound. It was the season debut for Miralia, who looked just about as sharp as possible, nearly tossing an immaculate inning (that is: 9 pitches, all strikes, with 3 strikeouts).

The Pack will be back in action tomorrow with another 3:00pm start at the Doak, this time facing off with Radford.

