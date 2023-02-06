NC State baseball picked 3rd in Atlantic Division by ACC coaches

Football may have abandoned divisions, but they continue to live on in baseball. Any Coastal Chaos moving forward will have to involve a baseball diamond.

The ACC’s coaches made their picks division and league champs last year, with Louisville and Wake Forest in a dead heat to win the Atlantic. NC State was picked third—well, TIED for third—but did receive one first-place vote. (Elliott Avent feeling optimistic?)

The complete poll:

Atlantic Division

1. Louisville (6) - 89

2. Wake Forest (6) - 84

T3. NC State (1) - 58

T3. Florida State - 58

5. Clemson (1) - 47

6. Notre Dame - 38

7. Boston College - 18

Coastal Division

1. Miami (10) - 93

2. Virginia (2) - 75

3. North Carolina (1) - 72

4. Virginia Tech (1) - 64

5. Georgia Tech - 45

6. Duke - 26

7. Pitt - 17

Louisville and Wake also received six votes apiece to win the league title. Clemson and Virginia Tech both got one vote.

Just 11 more days to go until the season starts.