NC State takes care of UNCG, 6-2

NC State got an excellent collective effort from its pitching staff against UNCG on Tuesday afternoon, with four guys combining to strike out 13 Spartans batters. Baker Nelson got the start and threw three perfect innings, striking out five of the first six hitters of the game.

The Wolfpack’s offense got on the board right away thanks to Chase Nixon’s two-out, two-RBI double in the bottom of the first.

The Pack strikes first! Nixon doubles off the wall to make it 2-0 #Pack9 pic.twitter.com/VY47DtdJS8 — #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 28, 2023

That lead held until the fourth, when Greensboro plated two thanks in part to an error in centerfield. NC State responded with three runs in the fifth, or rather happily accepted several gifts as UNCG self-destructed.

The Spartans committed two fielding errors in the frame, the first of those allowing the go-ahead run to get on base to lead off the inning. That was Gino Groover, who then advanced to second on a wild pitch, and was driven home by Jacob Cozart, who continues to rake.

After a sacrifice moved Cozart over, Chase Nixon was hit by a pitch, and then UNCG committed another throwing error while attempting an inning-ending double play, which brought the Pack’s second run of the frame home. A bunt RBI-single with two outs by Eli Serrano rounded out the scoring in the inning.

Serrano hit the ball a tad farther in the seventh.

Rio Britton threw three innings of scoreless ball to help close this game out, and earned his first win. Carson Kelly handled the final two innings without allowing a hit.

NC State improved to 18-7 overall with the win and will return to action at home against Louisville on Friday.