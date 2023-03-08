NC State tops UNCG, 15-13, in absurd, ugly game

If you like offensive - and offensive - baseball, then Tuesday’s game between NC State and UNCG was perfect for you.

You want hits? You got 26 of them!

You want runs? Here, have 28!

How about 15 walks and 4 HBP? You got it!

Does 6 errors sound to your liking? You’re sick, but fine. This game had you covered!

Each team plated a pair of runs in the first inning, with Kalae Harrison leading off the game and scoring on a Gino Groover groundout and Trevor Candelaria jacking a solo homer. NC State then put up an 8-run 2nd inning, including a 3-run homer by Payton Green and a grand slam by Eli Serrano, jumping out to a 10-2 lead. The game should have been a matter of playing out the remaining innings from there, but no, this game got stupid.

UNCG scored in each of the next four innings, plating 9 runs total while State’s bats managed just a single run, turning a route 10-2 route into an 11-11 ridiculous game.

The 6th and 7th innings were surprisingly scoreless for both teams. Cannon Peebles broke that up with a 2-out, 2-run single in the top of the 8th inning. That seemed to be a back-breaker for UNCG, but they struck right back with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game again at 13.

Noah Soles led off the 9th inning with a pinch-hit walk, moved to 2nd on a Harrison sac bunt, and scored on a Groover bloop single to CF. Alert and aggressive baserunning by Groover allowed him to take second base as the UNCG centerfielder slightly over-ran the ball. That was a big base to take as it put him in position to score on a Carter Trice single later in the inning.

Justin Lawson tossed a 3-up, 3-down 9th inning to secure the win and move NC State to 13-0 on the year heading into ACC play.

NC State used six pitchers on the day and not a single one made it through the game unscathed. There were obviously a lot of hits by Pack bats, so I’d just recommend heading over to GoPack for the box score.

The GoPack box score also has this nugget, which is humorous:

The Wolfpack will head to Miami this weekend for their first ACC series. First pitch of the Friday opener is set for 7:00pm.