NC State takes down UNCW, 12-3

NC State snapped a four-game skid and completed a season sweep of UNC-Wilmington in the process on Tuesday night. The Wolfpack offense exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to turn this one into a runaway for State.

That fourth inning was a disaster all around for Wilmington, which not only surrendered five hits, but also committed two fielding errors and walked five batters, just to compound matters. Sometimes everything breaks at once.

Wilmington could have gotten out of the inning down just 3-2 but its second error of the frame kept State’s offense alive, later allowing for Chase Nixon to plate three with a bases-loaded double that opened things up to 7-2. Another double and a bases-loaded walk tacked on two more before UNCW finally got the third out.

NC State added three more via the home run in the bottom of the fifth. Gino Groover hit a solo shot to right field, and a few batters later, Will Marcy cranked a two-run shot that went way out.

On the mound, four Wolfpack pitchers combined to strike out 10 while walking only one. Baker Nelson got the start, and worked into the fifth inning. PJ Labriola followed with a couple of innings, then Rio Britton and Carson Kelly finished things off.

It’s good to get back into the win column heading into a crucial weekend series against struggling Florida State. The Wolfpack absolutely has got to get at least two of three.