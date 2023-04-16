NC State completes sweep of FSU with 5-4 walk-off win

The way the season’s gone, NC State was due a weekend like this one. Two late turnaround games made for a sweep of Florida State’ the second of those was a 5-4 win by the Pack in extras on Sunday. Dom Pilolli delivers. and don’t you forget it!

Delivered when he was number was called. Way to walk it off, @_dominicpilolli!!!! pic.twitter.com/eEXFJ0zuF5 — #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 16, 2023

NC State had an opportunity to break this one open after scoring twice in the first inning, but that effort went for naught, and State once again failed to do anything with a bases-loaded situation a couple innings later.

As FSU pushed ahead 3-2 in the sixth, it looked like those missed chances might cost the Wolfpack the game. But no, not this weekend. FSU breaking a tie in the top of the 10th with a home run didn’t even matter. Sometimes, not always, but sometimes, baseball is friendly.

NC State had no particular problem loading up the bases in the bottom of the 10th and then walking it off.

This was a good time to find the breaks, and the sweep pulls State back to 8-9 in the ACC. Each of this team’s remaining conference series are winnable. The schedule takes a modest turn toward forgiving from here forward; so let’s see.