NC State puts a 22-7 clobbering on Davidson

NC State got off to a rough start on Tuesday night, not that you’d guess it based on the final score. Davidson got out to a 5-0 lead as Wolfpack starter Baker Nelson struggled, but this would quickly be rendered moot.

State got four runs back in the bottom of the third, thanks to a two-run double by Will Marcy and a two-run homer by Gino Groover, whose bat remains hot. In the fourth inning, NC State exploded for 10 runs, thanks in good part to Davidson pitching, which was an absolute disaster in general.

Cannon Peebles had a run-scoring triple and a grand slam in that inning. That’s some strong work.

With two outs and State up 8-5, Davidson hit back-to-back batters to load the bases, then issued back-to-back walks to score a pair, and then Peebles stepped to the dish and brought everyone home in a more entertaining fashion.

NC State’s 22 runs came on only 10 hits, which says quite a bit about the Wildcats’ pitching woes. And there were myriad woes: they walked 12 batters, hit four batters, and threw four wild pitches. The Pack scored five runs combined on BB/HBP/WP by Davidson pitching. Lots of freebies to be had out there. State also scored a run on a Davidson fielding error.

That’s a tough night. If there’s a silver lining for Davidson, it’s that the game wasn’t streamed anywhere, so only the people at the game saw the calamity.

State has won five straight, and will host Clemson for a series beginning Friday.