NC State in good shape to make ACC tournament despite its terrible weekend

NC State sure picked a bad time to have a bad weekend—that walk-off loss on Thursday night proved every bit as damaging as it felt like at the time, as the Pack was not competitive in either of the next two games against UNC.

On the bright side, Louisville was also busy getting swept this weekend, so NC State held on to a spot in the ACC tournament despite itself. The situation is not nearly as tenuous as it could have been.

Here’s the bottom portion of the standings heading into the final weekend:

9. Georgia Tech (12-15)

10. Virginia Tech (11-15)

11. Pittsburgh (10-15)

12. NC State (10-16)

———-

13. Louisville (9-18)

14. FSU (7-20)

Louisville hosts FSU, which is the only team mathematically eliminated from making the ACC tourney. All NC State needs to do is take two of three from Pittsburgh to clinch a spot, as that would put State at 12-17, while the best the Cards can do is 12-18.

But obviously it would be a much better idea to pull off a sweep of the Panthers, what with the Pack’s NCAA at-large hopes currently hanging by a thread.