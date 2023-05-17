NCAA baseball tournament projections: NC State’s beyond the wrong end of the bubble

NC State was barely inside the NCAA tournament field or thereabouts according to the projections prior to the UNC series, and then NC State went and got swept. So how does the bubble picture look now?

About like you’d expect. D1Baseball’s latest field projection released this afternoon doesn’t even have State among the last four out, and the Pack has fallen behind Georgia Tech in the bubble pecking order as well.

The tiniest of silver linings from those losses to the Tar Heels is that they didn’t really mean anything to State’s RPI, and that RPI can eventually work in State’s favor, but as PirateWolf outlined earlier this evening, the team is going to have to get to Sunday in the ACC tourney—after taking three games from Pittsburgh—for any sort of at-large case to matter.

We are living on the razor’s edge, which is as usual a mix of dread and excitement. I feel so alive! But we might be dead soon. I feel so alive!