NC State takes series-opener from Pitt, 7-2

After an abysmal weekend of pitching in Chapel Hill, NC State got just what it needed against Pittsburgh on Thursday night, as Logan Whitaker tossed seven innings of one-hit baseball. His dominance allowed the Wolfpack to cruise to victory.

Cannon Peebles was the star at the plate, finishing his night 4-4 with four RBI, including this three-run shot that got his team on the board in the third inning:

Peebles added a single in the fifth, which after a whoopsie by Pitt eventually led to Jacob Cozart scoring while Peebles scooted over to third, and Eli Serrano brought Peebles home with a double, making the score 5-0. The Pack added two more on a pair of doubles in the sixth.

Baker Nelson handled the last two innings out of the pen and gave up a back-to-back solo homers in the eighth; he also had to work through a bit of a jam in the ninth, but he got it done.

The win pushed NC State into a tie for 10th in the league with Virginia Tech at 11-16. State needs one more win to assure itself a spot in the ACC tournament.