NC State takes series-opener from Pitt, 7-2

By Steven Muma
/ new
COLLEGE BASEBALL: APR 14 Boston College at N.C. State Photo by Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After an abysmal weekend of pitching in Chapel Hill, NC State got just what it needed against Pittsburgh on Thursday night, as Logan Whitaker tossed seven innings of one-hit baseball. His dominance allowed the Wolfpack to cruise to victory.

Cannon Peebles was the star at the plate, finishing his night 4-4 with four RBI, including this three-run shot that got his team on the board in the third inning:

Peebles added a single in the fifth, which after a whoopsie by Pitt eventually led to Jacob Cozart scoring while Peebles scooted over to third, and Eli Serrano brought Peebles home with a double, making the score 5-0. The Pack added two more on a pair of doubles in the sixth.

Baker Nelson handled the last two innings out of the pen and gave up a back-to-back solo homers in the eighth; he also had to work through a bit of a jam in the ninth, but he got it done.

The win pushed NC State into a tie for 10th in the league with Virginia Tech at 11-16. State needs one more win to assure itself a spot in the ACC tournament.

