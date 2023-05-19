Offense comes alive as NC State downs Pitt, 17-8

You wouldn’t guess it based on the final score but this was an iffy one heading into the late stages—NC State trailed 4-3 headed into the bottom of the sixth, but from there the offense took off.

State scored five in the bottom of the sixth, seven in the bottom of the seventh, and then threw on a couple more in the eighth for good measure.

While all this was happening, Louisville was busy losing to FSU, which secured State’s spot in the ACC tournament—so regardless of what happened in this game, State was locked into the conference tournament. State needs every single win it can manage at this point, though.

Cannon Peebles took another star turn with a three-run shot that turned a 5-4 advantage into an 8-4 lead in the sixth. Pitt was more than doomed from there.

The offense picked up Matt Willadsen, who didn’t make it out of the third inning, which is only fair, since he’s picked this team up on countless Saturdays this season. Rio Britton got the win for pitching three-plus innings of relief, and Dominic Fritton closed out the game.

The pitching was pretty bad in general, but they’re just clearing this out ahead of the conference tournament.