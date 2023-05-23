One more look at NCAA projections as the ACC tournament begins

While it’d be great if NC State could take care of this whole bubble situation by simply winning the ACC tournament, history suggests that isn’t in the cards. But wouldn’t that be funny, though? They should do it because it would be funny this time.

As the tournament gets underway today, State finds itself as the last at-large team in the NCAA tournament field, in D1Baseball’s estimation. (Notre Dame has drifted into the last four in bubble, which isn’t a bad development. If it came down to one or the other...)

The Wolfpack’s RPI is 26 and both of its ACC tournament pool opponents are in the RPI top 20, so maybe beating both Duke and Miami and getting to Saturday is just enough to do the trick. I doubt the picture has changed that much, though—they still need to get to Sunday to feel even remotely comfortable about an at-large spot.