NC State’s ACC tournament comes to an end with 4-2 loss to Miami

Was going 1-1 in the ACC tournament enough to make the NCAAs? We’ll find out Monday. Miami stymied NC State’s offense on Thursday night to beat the Wolfpack 4-2 and put the Canes into the semifinals.

State got a two-run, two-out single from Eli Serrano in the first inning, but there the clutch hitting ended, as the Pack blew some scoring opportunities later on that could have turned the game. They left the bases loaded in the fifth, then with the score 3-2 Miami, and left two on in the seventh, which proved State’s final rally threat of the night.

NC State had eight hits on the night, but none went for extra bases, which really didn’t help. Miami handed the ball to All-American closer Andrew Walters for the final seven outs, and he needed just 28 pitches to get them. He’s good, that guy.

The NCAA tournament selection show will air Monday at noon on ESPN2.