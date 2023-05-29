NC State is in! Pack is No. 3 seed in Columbia Regional

The sweating over NC State’s tournament fate was unnecessary, it turns out, because even after a couple of teams stole bids yesterday, the Wolfpack was safely in the field—not even among the last four in.

The selection committee seemed to prioritize RPI this year, for whatever reason—last year we heard about how State didn’t win enough weekend series to get in—and that paid off for the Pack, which is No. 23 in that metric.

The Wolfpack will head to Columbia, SC, where the South Carolina Gamecocks are the top seed. NC State will open against No. 2 seed Campbell on Friday.

COLUMBIA REGIONAL



1️⃣ South Carolina

4️⃣ Central Connecticut State

3️⃣ NC State

2️⃣ Campbell#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/M7GQrveVOq — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2023

Campbell was close to being a host—the Camels have a top-15 RPI with wins over ECU, UNC, and Coastal Carolina to their credit. The Big South champs are 44-13.

The Gamecocks got the benefit of the doubt for a hosting spot despite going 4-11 since the start of May, so they haven’t been playing very well.