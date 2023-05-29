2023 Columbia Regional schedule, TV info

Good news for Pack fans as the ACC Network has picked up the NC State vs. Campbell matchup on Friday afternoon, with the start of that one set for 1 p.m. South Carolina plays Central Connecticut State at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

The complete regional schedule is set, but that’s the only broadcast info to be released so far. I’m not sure if ESPN is planning to set additional broadcasts ahead of time, but I’ll update this post if I see anything.

Figure the losers’ bracket games on Saturday and Sunday will be streaming-only, but if State can stay on the winning side, hopefully another TV game or two will materialize.

Full schedule:

Friday, June 2

Game 1 - #2 Campbell vs. #3 NC State | 1 p.m. | ACC Network

Game 2 - #1 South Carolina vs. #4 Central Connecticut State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Saturday, June 3

Game 3 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 | Noon

Game 4 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 | 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Game 5 – Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 | Noon

Game 6 – Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 | 6 p.m.

Monday, June 5 (If Necessary)

Game 7 – Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 | Time TBD