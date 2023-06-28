NC State adds former WCU infielder Brandon Butterworth

Elliott Avent’s remodeling effort continues, this time with the commitment of Western Carolina transfer Brandon Butterworth, who was the Catamounts’ starting second baseman in 2023. (And has an excellent Twitter handle.)

Butterworth slashed .301/.370/.479 with five home runs and seven triples. He finished the year tied for fourth nationally in the latter. He was 7-8 on stolen base attempts this year, and was 9-9 as a freshman in 2022.

That speed will come in handy, especially with the team’s most prolific base-stealer (Payton Green) now at Georgia Tech. The developing power is encouraging: he hit .296/.375/.380 in more limited action as a freeshman in 2022.

Butterworth should slot in at second for NC State next season, and Wichita State transfer Garrett Pennington could take over first base, or potentially play in the outfield, depending on what they want to do with Eli Serrano. If we assume Kalae Harrison comes back for one more season, then State’s infield for next spring is just about set.