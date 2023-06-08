Payton Green, Will Marcy the latest NC State baseball players to hit the portal

NC State has had a half dozen guys take their leave since the season ended on Sunday, the most recent of them a bit more significant than the others. Payton Green, who has been a mainstay in the lineup, announced his decision to leave, as did his fellow sophomore, Will Marcy.

Marcy didn’t see as much playing time as Green, but did start 16 games in league play and could potentially have seen a larger role next spring. (Transfer additions still pending, of course.) He hit .301/.399/.500 on the year, and while his power dipped in ACC games, he posted an .809 OPS, which ain’t bad.

Green has had his ups and downs at the plate and in the field over the course of his two years here, and hit only .234/.305/.364 in ACC games. It was a rough run down the stretch and maybe he just needs the change of scenery at this point.

Pending draft decisions, Elliott Avent may need to replace three-quarters of his infield—Gino Groover is certainly gone but maybe Kalae Harrison will return for his last year. There’s plenty to sort in the outfield as well, with Trevor Candelaria and Parker Nolan graduating, and pending choices from guys like Carter Trice and Dominic Pilolli, who didn’t play as much as they probably thought they would in 2023.