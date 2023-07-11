One top Wolfpack baseball recruit drafted, while two others reaffirm commitment to college

The second day of the MLB Draft was mostly uneventful from an NC State perspective, as no current Wolfpack players were selected and just one recruit went off the board. That recruit is righthanded pitcher Landen Maroudis, who went in the fourth round to the Blue Jays.

Maroudis is ranked as a top-75 draft prospect by MLB.com, though his slip to 121st overall might be an indicator of teams’ concerns over signability. The slot value of his draft position is over $570,000 and he certainly could leverage more than that.

Elite catching prospect and NC State commit Alex Sosa, meanwhile, tweeted Monday that he’s definitely coming to Raleigh—and he turned down a seven-figure bonus to do so.

Sosa is the heir apparent to Jacob Cozart, who returns as the starter behind the dish but will almost certainly be off to the pros after the 2024 season. Sosa’s lefty bat figures to play immediately, though.

Pack Pride’s Charlie Gribble wrote a nice piece on Sosa and his friend and fellow Pack recruit Robert Nedry last week.

Lastly, incoming IF/RHP prospect Jaxon Lucas also reaffirmed his commitment to State after Day 2 on Monday night.