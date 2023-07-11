Four Wolfpack players selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft

The final day of the 2023 MLB Draft saw four more Wolfpack players hear their names called. With Gino Groover having been selected on the first day of the draft, the total Wolfpack draftees this year tallies five.

2B/OF Carter Trice - 12th round (356th overall pick) - Cubs

LHP Rio Britton - 15th (445) - Diamondbacks

RHP Justin Lawson - 15th (456) - Mets

2B/SS Kalae Harrison - 18th (527) - Pirates

Interestingly, Trice was announced as a second baseman despite only playing the outfield for NC State this year (he did play second base at Old Dominion, though). As mentioned in the draft primer article, Trice had a down year after transferring into State, but was a solid player previously and has put together a really good summer thus far. His struggles with the Wolfpack can be attributed to a bad spring season, and his blend of power, speed, and defensive flexibility is certainly enticing.

Lawson tossed the most relief innings of any State pitcher this year, and he and Britton combined to toss 84.0 innings for the Wolfpack in 2023. Harrison was announced as a shortstop, a position he moved to after starting the year as the Wolfpack’s second baseman. He solidified the position as NC State made a second half push to earn an NCAA Regional bid.

It should be expected that all four players sign with their respective teams and move on to professional ball.

NC State also lost one incoming transfer to the draft on Day 3. UNCW relief pitcher Brett Banks was selected in the 11th round (336th overall) by the Mets. Why the Mets up and chose to try to singlehandedly deplete the 2024 Wolfpack bullpen is beyond me, but if they couldn’t do that in the future it would be much appreciated. Banks would have been a big addition for State next year, but he, too, will be off to the professional ranks.

Lastly, one more incoming freshman was selected. LHP Ryan Marohn from Freedom High School in Chantilly, Virginia, was drafted by the Guardians in the 20th round (608th overall). Time will tell if Marohn’s selection was a last round stab of a fallback option for Cleveland or if he’s seriously leaning towards skipping college.