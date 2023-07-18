NC State lands East Carolina transfer Alec Makarewicz

With the transfer portal and MLB Draft having taken their toll on the NC State baseball team, the Wolfpack have their work cut out for them in putting together the 2024 roster. Gino Groover left a huge hole at third base following his selection in the second round of the draft. This will help in that regard:

Excited to announce I’ll be finishing my college baseball career at NC State University! Go Pack! pic.twitter.com/7xJm0EW5Eq — Alec Mak (@Alec_mak99) July 17, 2023

A Florida native, Makarewicz started 183 games for East Carolina over the last three seasons, including all 133 over the past two seasons. He played corner outfield in 2021 before transitioning to the Pirates’ everyday third baseman for the 2022 season, and continued in that role in 2023. He has a solid glove, committing just 13 errors over the past two seasons at the hot corner, posting a .961 fielding percentage during that time. While not the fleetest of foot, he has quick actions that allow him good range and he seems to excel at the most difficult of plays.

For his ECU career, Makarewicz hit a combined .272/.352/.467 across 776 plate appearances, notching 36 doubles, 5 triples, 28 home runs, and pushing across 128 runs. He scored 127 runs and was 7-of-11 on stolen bases. In 2023, his posted a .258/.356/.476 line over 275 PA with 11 2B, 3 3B, 11 HR, and a career-high 11.6 BB% with a career-low 18.2 K%. Makarewicz is mostly a fly ball hitter who is streaky at the plate thanks to an aggressive approach.

The step up to facing ACC pitching will be a challenge and he will likely need to continue to refine his approach to find the same level of success in Raleigh that he did in Greenville, but the power and defense will absolutely translate for the switch-hitter (he primarily bats lefty).

This addition plus the incoming transfers of Garrett Pennington and Brandon Butterworth will provide a new look infield for the Wolfpack in 2024.