Patrick Bailey off to a fast start in San Francisco

Patrick Bailey made his MLB debut with the Giants on May 19, collected his first career hit the next day, and hasn’t really slowed down since. He’s got 38 hits now—in 35 games—and is slashing an impressive .309/.338/.528. His OPS is 33% above league average.

He’s got 16 extra-base hits already, five of them home runs, including a game-winner against the Mets over the weekend.

He’s been impressive behind the plate as well, throwing out 37% of runners attempting to steal second (11-30). That ranks him fifth in the majors. That’s always been a strength of his (he threw out 31% in the minors) and it’s nice to see it holding up in the show, as it’ll definitely help him stay in the lineup when the bat is struggling. Not that he has to worry about that right now.

Giants Patrick Bailey starts in a LKD stance & takes a tough low out change up from a LHP & loads & throws the runner out from a low three quarter/sidearm slot without a lot of sink or run. Demonstrates his athleticism & raw arm strength. pic.twitter.com/SJLtpKDBIa — Jerry Weinstein (@JWonCATCHING) June 28, 2023

Bailey gives NC State four active alums in MLB, joining Trea Turner (Phillies), Carlos Rodon (Yankees), and Andrew Knizner (Cardinals).