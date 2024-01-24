NC State Baseball ranked #13 in D1 Baseball preseason poll

NC State has checked in at #13 in the D1 Baseball preseason poll. This marks the fifth straight year the Wolfpack have been ranked in D1’s preseason assessment, having checked in at #21 last year, #10 in 2022, #13 in 2021, and #16 in 2020.

Not to give away too much of D1’s thoughts on the Wolfpack, but they are high on State’s bullpen and overall hitting prowess. It doesn’t hurt that State has a veteran group, especially in the rotation.

We’ll continue on our regular baseball preview series here shortly, including previewing the opponents, but it’s worth noting that based on D1’s preseason rankings, NC State will have 17 games against Top 15 opponents.

#1 Wake Forest

#10 Clemson

#11 East Carolina

#12 Duke

#14 Virginia

#15 North Carolina

NC State has three-game series against each of those ACC foes listed, as well as two midweek games against the Pirates. Additionally, the Pack have a midweek game scheduled against #18 Coastal Carolina.