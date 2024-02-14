2024 NC State Baseball Preview - Part V: ACC Opponents

The 2024 college baseball season will be here before you know it, and so we’re all properly prepared, let’s take a look at the group that will be the 2024 Wolfpack Baseball team. Here’s how we’ll try to do this:

Let’s go!

ACC Opponents

Boston College

Game Dates: March 8, 9, 10 (home)

2023 Record: 37-20 (16-14) | 2023 RPI: 22

Brief Outlook:

The Eagles lose two huge pieces in 1B Joe Vetrano and RF Travis Honeyman, each of whom were selected in the top five rounds of last year’s draft, but Todd Interdonato’s first BC team returns every other starter from last year’s Regional squad aside from C Peter Burns. The returning starters are SR CF Barry Walsh (.314/.416/.490, 10.1 BB%, 23.2 K%, 14-16 SB), SR LF Cameron Leary (.258/..422/.503, 20.6 BB%, 25.6 K%, 12-13 SB), SO RF Cohl Mercado (.260/.383/.300, 10.6 BB%, 16.5 K%, 10-11 SB), SR INF Vince Cimini (.277/.373/.312, 12.2 BB%, 18.5 K%, 3-4 SB), JR INF Nick Wang (.233/.352.457, 15.4 BB%, 18.6 K%, 1-2 SB), and SR INF Patrick Roche (.294/.403/.398, 11.1 BB%, 13.9 K%, 5-6 SB). With a new coaching staff, the lineup could be completely shaken up, but JR INF Sam McNulty (.286/.371/.405, 10.0 BB%, 29.0 K%, 1-1 SB) appears to have the inside track on the starting shortstop job coming out of spring. Some nice newcomers were also added to the mix including SR OF Cam Caraher (.337/.456/.601, 15.0 BB%, 17.5 K%, 34-37 SB), a grad transfer from D2 Southern New Hampshire, and Dartmouth transfer SR INF Connor Bertsch, who struggled last year but was a 2022 2nd Team All-Ivy League third baseman. Catcher is the biggest question mark in the lineup with SR Parker Landwehr (.287/394/.511, 12.5 BB%, 25.5 K%, 1-1 SB in 2022 with BC) battling three transfers including D3 Middlebury grad transfer SR John Collins (.361/.481/.639, 15.9 BB%, 13.7 K%, 3-5 SB). Five freshmen will vie for playing time that will be hard to come by given the depth mentioned above. Those five are INF Nathanael Frederking, INF Esteban Garcia, INF Austin Hartsell, OF Tony Humphrey, and INF Adam Magpoc.

The pitching staff must replace two weekend starters as well as their closer. Establishing a solid group on the bump will be the biggest challenge for Interdonato and staff. SR RHP John West (5-3, 1 SV, 4.50 ERA, 68.0 IP, 8.7 BB%, 24.7 K%), JR RHP Eric Schroeder (6-4, 5.37 ERA, 62.0 IP, 6.3 BB%, 16.0 K%), and SR RHP Joey Ryan (1-1, 3 SV, 5.57 ERA, 32.1 IP, 8.3 BB%, 31.3 K%) are the top returning arms with West a lock for the rotation. JR LHP Matthew Nunan (2-0, 8.76 ERA, 24.2 IP, 5.6 BB%, 23.1 K%) and SR LHP Charlie Coon (1-0, 7.00 ERA, 18.0 IP, 4.9 BB%, 30.5 K%) have each shown glimpses in the past of being able to take on larger roles. Four transfers were brought in, but none are obvious impact arms. SR Michael Farinelli started 26 games over the last two years at Northwestern (7-15, 6.44 ERA, 139.2 IP, 6.5 BB%, 16.3 K% over those two years) and could be an option for the rotation. Redshirt-freshman LHP Ryan DiMaggio missed last year due to injury but should add depth. Four freshmen enter the mix including RHPs Gavin Hasche, Kyle Kipp, and Joe Gold (the younger brother of Luke, a former BC baseball player and 5th round pick of the Tigers).

NCAA Tournament Bound?: No

Georgia Tech

Game Dates: March 15, 16, 17 (away)

2023 Record: 30-27 (12-18) | 2023 RPI: 67

Brief Outlook:

Nine of the ten players who registered 100+ PA in 2023 have to be replaced, with three of those departed starters exiting Atlanta via the draft. SR INF John Giesler (.333/.422/.596, 12.3 BB%, 15.0 K%, 3-3 SB) is that lone returner from the aforementioned group. SO C Tyler Minnick (.263/.352/.413, 9.5 BB%, 24.2 K%, 0-0 SB), SO INF Nico Senese (.311/.446/.400, 15.8 BB%, 21.1 K%, 1-1 SB), and JR OF Jett Lovett (.296/.444/.370, 19.4 BB%, 16.7 K%, 0-0 SB) also return after showing well in limited time last year. SO 1B Carsten Sabathia (.222/.364/.556, 18.2 BB%, 54.6 K%, 0-0 SB), C.C.’s son, was a big time recruit last year and should take a step forward with his power bat. With so many defections from last year’s squad, transfers will play a huge role. NC State fans will quickly recognize one of those transfers in the form of JR SS Payton Green (.274/.350/.476, 8.9 BB%, 21.7 K%, 9-12 SB) who is set to man the shortstop position for the Yellow Jackets. The group of six transfers, which ranks 18th according to D1 Baseball, includes four players who have popped double-digit homer seasons at their previous D1 schools. In addition to Green, that transfer group is SR INF Mike Becchetti (.329/.438/.586, 13.3 BB%, 15.2 K%, 6-9 SB) from Fairfield, SR C Matthew Ellis (.250/.392/.447, 15.5 BB%, 19.6 K%, 0-0 SB) from Indiana, SR OF Cam Jones (.336/.458/.431, 14.8 BB%, 10.6 K%, 37-45 SB) from Georgia State, SR INF/OF Trey Yunger (.360/.446/.498, 11.5 BB%, 13.0 K%, 26-34 SB) from Wofford, and SR OF Bobby Zmarzlak (.271/.464/.466, 21.2 BB%, 21.7 K%, 3-3 SB) from Maryland. That’s a ton of talent and potential plug-and-play options, although they’ll have to compete with a talented nine-man freshman class of position players that ranked 19th nationally despite losing four recruits to last year’s draft. Of that group, OF Drew Burress was a Top 20 national player coming out of high school and is expected to immediately contribute. OF Michael Graziano and INF Ryan Jaros were also Top 150 players in last year’s class. INFs Brett Denby, Petey Craska, and Carson Kerce, as well as C Nathanael Coupet were Top 500 recruits. It’s a talented group.

The Yellow Jackets will need to rebuild the starting rotation, but JR RHP Aeden Finateri (2-4, 2 SV, 4.64 ERA, 64.0 IP, 6.0 BB%, 19.6 K%), rJR RHP Ben King (.6-2, 3.73 ERA, 50.2 IP, 7.5 BB%, 25.8 K%), and JR RHP Terry Busse (1-2, 9 SV, 5.10 ERA, 42.1 IP, 13.6 BB%, 25.2 K%) return to form the core of a solid bullpen, although one or more of those three could easily roll into the rotation as they all have starting experience and have been multi-inning guys in the past. SR RHP Dawson Brown (3-2, 8.77 ERA, 39.0 IP, 14.1 BB%, 21.5 K%), the son of Kevin Brown, started seven games last year but is better as a relief arm. JR RHP Logan McGuire (1-0, 5.79 ERA, 9.1 IP, 9.3 BB%, 34.9 K%) was impressive last year, but limited due to injury. He could easily be in the weekend rotation if healthy. JR LHP Camron Hill (.1-1, 7.98 ERA, 29.1 IP, 14.4 BB%, 22.6 K%) and SR RHP Jackson Vaughan (1-0, 5.97 ERA, 34.2 IP, 8.4 BB%, 21.1 K%) have shown promise in the past that they can step forward in 2024. Danny Hall and crew went and raided Georgia State for three arms: SR RHP Camren Landry (3-3, 6.99 ERA, 46.2 IP, 13.4 BB%, 23.3 K%), SR LHP Cam Jones (2-2, 1 SV, 2.04 ERA, 17.2 IP, 7.7 BB%, 24.6 K%), and SR RHP Mason Patel (1-0, 2.87 ERA, 15.2 IP, 6.0 BB%, 22.4 K%). In case you were wondering, GT and GSU play twice this year, which should be interesting. Four other transfer arms were brought in for depth. Two-way player rFR RHP/OF Riley Stanford is a wildcard with a big arm. He was a Top 50 recruit out of high school but missed all but two games in 2023 due to injury. Three other redshirt-freshmen are candidates for playing time, as are four true freshman arms. FR RHP Tate McKee is a Top 125 recruit and should see early innings. FR RHP Michal Kovala is interesting as the Czech Republic native (how did he not end up at NC State?!) as he was the top European prospect in his class and showed really well for the Czech national team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

NCAA Tournament Bound?: Maybe

Duke

Game Dates: March 22, 23, 24 (home)

2023 Record: 39-24 (16-13) | 2023 RPI: 18

Brief Outlook:

Seven of nine starters have to be replaced from last year’s Super Regional squad with SR C Alex Stone (.315/.379/.579, 6.0 BB%, 15.3 K%, 0-0 SB) and SO OF Tyler Albright (.312/.408/.416, 9.6 BB%, 26.2 K%) being the only returning starters. Only three of the other five players who amassed more than 10 PA on the year return, but two of those are also catchers. Seven transfers enter the mix including two from D3, one from D2, two from the Ivy League, one from the SoCon, and one from the Big XII. It should be a safe bet to see the majority of the transfers earn starting gigs. With a name straight out of a Tom Clancy novel, SR INF Logan Bravo (.304/.400/.509, 11.2 BB%, 19.0 K%, 2-3 SB) from Harvard looks primed for one of those starting gigs, as does fellow Ivy League transfer SR INF Ben Miller (.319/.413/.500, 8.7 BB%, 10.3 K%, 3-3 SB) from Penn. The other D1 transfers are SR INF Zac Morris (.317/.408/.546, 9.6 BB%, 15.1 K%, 25-33 SB) from VMI and JR INF Wallace Clark (.233/.398/.323, 18.5 BB%, 17.3 K%, 3-4 SB) from Oklahoma. D2 Colorado Mesa transfer SR INF Harrison Rodgers (.361/.426/.661, 9.0 BB%, 15.0 K%, 21-23 SB) also could factor into the lineup, as could D3 SR transfers OFs Jimmy Evans (.324/.444/.561, 13.3 BB%, 11.0 K%, 7-9 SB) of Tufts and Ben Weaver (.435/.491/.591, 9.1 BB%, 5.7 K%, 9-10 SB) of Wheaton. Duke recruiting under Chris Pollard has really taken off and this year’s freshman position player class features four Top 250 recruits, including two Top 100 players. C Macon Winslow is legit and should be a fixture in the lineup at DH if he doesn’t push Alex Stone out of the starting catcher gig or snag a starting corner OF spot. OF Kyle Johnson is the other Top 100 player and should be a starter as he, too, is legit. With the OF more up in the air, A.J. Gracia and Chase Krewson could earn some playing time, but INFs Sam Harris and Noah Murray may find playing time this year harder to come by with the transfers that also entered the mix.

The pitching staff is going to be the real strength of this Duke squad. Seven of the ten pitchers who tossed 30+ innings last year return. That group is SR RHP Charlie Beilenson (6-3, 3.86 ERA, 60.2 IP, 8.0 BB%, 29.5 K%), SO LHP Andrew Healy (5-1, 2.32 ERA, 42.2 IP, 3.8 BB%, 24.7 K%), JR RHP Ryan Higgins (3-1, 4.04 ERA, 42.1 IP, 8.5 BB%, 18.1 K%), SO LHP Owen Proksch (5-3, 4.50 ERA, 42.0 IP, 11.3 BB%, 22.6 K%), JR RHP Fran Oschell III (6-0, 0.69 ERA, 39.1 IP, 11.3 BB%, 14.5 K%), SO RHP Adam Weaver (3-3, 4.86 ERA, 33.1 IP, 14.5 BB%, 23.7 K%), SO and LHP James Tallon (1-1, 12 SV, 1.64 ERA, 33.0 IP, 8.1 BB%, 40.0 K%). Perhaps the biggest return is JR LHP Jonathan Santucci (2-2, 4.30 ERA, 29.1 IP, 12.5 BB%, 39.1 K%), a projected 1st round pick whose 2023 campaign was cut short due to injury. Santucci, Healy, and Higgins are the likely weekend rotation given that trio have the most returning starting experience, although Oschell - a 2023 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team player - is likely to push Higgins out. Between that starting rotation and Tallon wrapping things up at the back end of the bullpen, with four other proven relievers in the mix, that’s a really strong pitching staff. The bullpen also gets back SR LHP Josh Allen (1-3, 1 SV, 6.52 ERA, 38.2 IP, 9.9 BB%, 26.4 K% in 2022), who led the team in appearances two years ago but missed last season due to injury. Thee grad transfers add to the depth in the form of RHP Jackson Emus (2-, 7.22 ERA, 57.1 IP, 12.4 BB%, 23.7 K%) from Princeton, RHP Wyatt Thompson (5-4, 3.07 ERA, 76.1 IP, 11.1 BB%, 24.3 K%) from D3 Chapman, and LHP Tim Noone (6-2, 1 SV, 2.12 ERA, 72.0 IP, 3.6 BB%, 26.4 K%) from Babson. Noone was a D3 3rd Team All-American last year and comes from an Ivy League baseball family; his dad is the head coach at Babson. Six true freshman arms enter the mix, although with the returning depth it will be hard for them to carve out too many meaningful innings. Still, two-way player LHP/OF Kyle Johnson should carve out a significant role given his talents. The freshman class is full of two-way players, including fellow OF/LHPs A.J. Gracia, Chase Krewson, and Camron Poe, plus RHP/OF James Raidt and RHP/1B Mike Miller. Gracia was the highest rated of that group coming out of high school.

The pitching staff will keep Duke in games and provide cushion for the lineup to work itself out. The floor for this team is a regional with an Omaha appearance being a reasonable expectation.

NCAA Tournament Bound?: Yes

Notre Dame

Game Dates: March 28, 29, 30 (home)

2023 Record: 30-24 (15-15) | 2023 RPI: 58

Brief Outlook:

Only five of the 13 players who had 50 or more PA last year for Notre Dame return. The group that does return wasn’t exactly the strongest, either. SR OF T.J. Williams (.244/.326/.376, 5.5 BB%, 21.7 K%, 9-13 SB), JR INF Jack Penney (.241/.347/.453, 12.9 BB%, 21.3 K%, 8-8 SB), SO INF Estevan Moreno (.209/.302/.356, 8.9 BB%, 32.2 K%, 6-8 SB), JR OF D.M. Jefferson (.254/.366/.373, 10.3 BB%, 20.7 K%, 10-11 SB), and SR INF Casey Kmet (.209/.320/.233, 9.6 BB%, 17.3 K%, 3-3 SB) are the returnees. With so much lost production, Shawn Stiffler and crew brought in seven grad transfers. The expectation is for most of them to start with the group comprising of INF Tito Flores (.274/.367/.441, 7.2 BB%, 12.2 K%, 2-2 SB) from Michigan, INF Simon Baumgardt (.277/.383/.530, 11.6 BB%, 23.6 K%, 5-6 SB) from Tulane, INF Josh Hahn (.326/.379/.395, 6.1 BB%, 20.4 K%, 0-0 SB) from UCLA, OF Nathan Manning (.330/.417/.457, 11.7 BB%, 10.8 K%, 2-3 SB) from Cal, and OF David Glancy (.284/.411/.597, 15.0 BB%, 25.2 K%, 6-8 SB) from St. John’s. While not expected to be a starter, it is worth mentioning D3 Washington (St. Louis) transfer OF Broghan O’Connor (.253/.330/.425, 7.6 BB%, 23.8 K%, 6-6 SB) if for nothing but the fact that he has the most Notre Dame name every. His younger brother, Callaghan, is a class of 2026 Notre Dame commit and one of the top high school players in the state of Illinois for that year. Obviously catcher is a main area of concern for the coaching staff as they brought in three true freshmen to complete for the position, including the top ranked recruit in the class Carson Tinney. There were no other freshman position players brought in this year outside of the trio of catchers, which is an interesting strategy.

The pitching staff loses three major pieces, but also returns a air amount in SR RHP Jackson Dennies (0-4, 3.11 ERA, 46.1 IP, 9.4 BB%, 24.1 K%), JR RHP Radek Birkholz (2-3, 1 SV, 4.91 ERA, 44.0 IP, 9.2 BB%, 17.9 K%), JR LHP Jack Findlay (4-2, 3.79 ERA, 40.1 IP, 6.5 BB%, 31.8 K%), and SO RHP Caden Spivey (4-1, 4.11 ERA, 35.0 IP, 7.8 BB%, 16.2 K%). Findlay, though, is coming off Tommy John Surgery so how much - and how soon - he’ll be able to contribute is up in the air, but he’s good when healthy. Grad transfer RHPs Bennett Flynn (5-1, 4 SV, 3.36 ERA, 56.1 IP, 14.1 BB%, 32.9 K%) from Davidson and Nate Hardman (2-1, 10 SV, 4.38 ERA, 37.0 IP, 10.4 BB%, 30.5 K%) from Evansville provide a pair of intriguing bullpen options, especially with closer Will Mercer now gone. Seven freshmen enter the fray and will likely have an opportunity to contribute early. RHPs Hagan Ward and Jack Radel were the two highest rated arms in the class, while fellow RHP D.J. Helwig has a big arm and impressed in the fall. Dennies and Findlay - if and when he’s back - should make up two-thirds of the rotation, but they’ll need to find that third weekend starter as well as a few more arms to bridge to Flynn and Hardman at the back. Figure that out and this could be a really good staff.

NCAA Tournament Bound?: No

Louisville

Game Dates: April 5, 6, 7 (away)

2023 Record: 31-24 (10-20) | 2023 RPI: 44

Brief Outlook:

Don’t expect Louisville to stay down long. A big core group returns in starters SR INF Ryan McCoy (.247/.399/.489, 14.9 BB%, 28.5 K%, 8-9 SB), SR INF Logan Beard (.282/.379/.471, 8.7 BB%, 19.4 K%, 2-2 SB), JR OF Eddie King Jr. (.274/.349/.457, 6.9 BB%, 22.9 K%, 11-14 SB), SR OF J.T. Benson (.288/.397/.497, 10.7 BB%, 20.8 K%, 16-20 SB), SO INF Gavin Kilen (.265/.321/.338, 6.0 BB%, 8.3 K%, 2-4 SB), JR INF Brandon Anderson (.295/.377/.374, 6.8 BB%, 16.7 K%, 3-3 SB), and SR OF Isaac Humphrey (.246/.406/.396, 17.4 BB%, 17.4 K%, 6-7 SB). SO OF Patrick Forbes (.258/.358/.409, 12.8 BB%, 27.5 K%, 1-3 SB) also had a strong first year showing in 2023 and should step up into a larger role this year. That’s almost an entire starting lineup right there. Catcher is the biggest question mark and there are six backstops on the roster slugging it out for the starting gig. Quincy University transfer SR C Luke Napleton (.352/.421/.824, 10.2 BB%, 18.1 K%, 0-0 SB) mashed his way to D2 All-American status and clubbed 49 homers over his last two years with the Hawks. He certainly has the bat to win the job, but does he have the defensive chops? Only one other position player transfer entered the Cardinals program, that being grad transfer INF Dylan Hoy (.245/.381/.371, 16.8 BB%, 11.7 K%, 16-22 SB) from Marist. Don’t let that line fool you; 2023 was Hoy’s worst year as a starter for the Red Foxes, and he’s likely to earn a starting gig for Louisville. The freshman class is talented, ranking 18th via D1 Baseball and 10th by both Perfect Game and Baseball America. From a position player perspective, that class includes OF Lucas Moore, INF Alex Alicea, and Cs George Baker, Zion Rose, and Tagger Tyson. Rose is a Top 75 player nationally and he may end up winning the starting gig even over the power bat of Napleton, although he can also play corner OF. Tyson is clearly 1st Team All-Name material.

Three top arms are gone - two of those via the draft - but a heck of a lot returns with JR RHP Carson Liggett (7-2, 3.42 ERA, 71 IP, 9.6 BB%, 21.3 K%), JR RHP Kade Grundy (3-0, 1 SV, 5.6 ERA, 35.1 IP, 9.6 BB%, 19.7 K%), SR LHP Riley Phillips (4-2, 4.08 ERA, 35.1 IP, 15.1 BB%, 28.9 K%), SR LHP Evan Webster (4-2, 2 SV, 3.09 ERA, 35 IP, 6.2 BB%, 24.8 K%), SO RHP Tucker Biven (0-2, 4.81 ERA, 33.2 IP, 12.7 BB%, 15.8 K%), JR RHP Will Koger (2-1, 4.81 ERA, 24.1 IP, 14.3 BB%, 22.3 K%), SR RHP Kaleb Corbett (0-0, 1.69 ERA, 21.1 IP, 15.1 BB%, 23.7 K%), and SO LHP Kayden Campbell (2-1, 2 SV, 5.12 ERA, 19.1 IP, 9.0 BB%, 28.1 K%). As you can see from those numbers, pounding the zone on a more frequent basis is priority #1 for the group. Liggett is a nice starting point for the rotation to build around and should be joined by some of the newcomers. I’d like to see Webster get a look as a starter, but we’ll see. Maybe it’s best if the coaching staff doesn’t figure that one out. The newcomer group of arms includes transfers LHP Sebastian Gongora (10-1, 3.17 ERA, 93.2 IP, 8.3 BB%, 21.7 K%) from Wright State, who was the 2023 Horizon League Pitcher-of-the-Year, and RHP Jake Karaba (7-2, 1.62 ERA, 66.2 IP, 7.4 BB%, 45.4 K%) from Lewis University, who was a D2 All-American. Those two are likely the ones who will be who joining Liggett in the rotation. The freshman class is stacked with arms, as you probably guessed based on the aforementioned class rankings, and have 11 pitchers in total. RHP Parker Detmers is the younger brother of former Louisville All-American Reid Detmers, so he’ll naturally take most of the attention in the class - and he’s real good, so it’s not unearned - but LHP Colton Hartman was the highest rated pitcher in the class as a Top 50 recruit.

NCAA Tournament Bound?: Yes

Clemson

Game Dates: April 12, 13, 14 (away)

2023 Record: 44-19 (20-10) | 2023 RPI: 7

Brief Outlook:

Clemson had a HUGE first year under Erik Bakich... and now they rebuild. Don’t feel bad for them, they’re still going to be good. Three key starters return in SO OF Cam Cannarella (.388/.462/.560, 11.4 BB%, 13.5 K%, 24-29 SB), JR OF Will Taylor (.362/.489/.523, 17.1 BB%, 19.9 K%, 11-11 SB), and SR Blake Wright (.250/.326/.401, 10.1 BB%, 14.9 K%, 7-12 SB). Cannarella is a projected high 1st round pick in 2025 while Taylor could work his way into the 2024 first round with a solid season for the Tigers. SO C Jacob Jarrell (.208/.296/.406, 9.2 BB%, 32.8 K%, 1-1 SB) also returns after earning a sizeable chunk of playing time last year. SO OF Nathan Hall (.243/.321/.324, 9.4 BB%, 23.5 K%, 3-4 SB) also returns after showing well at times a year ago. A Top 25 transfer class includes SR Aldan Mathes (.296/.434/.498, 13.4 BB%, 13.4 K%, 11-12 SB) from Richmond, rJR INF Andrew Ciufo (.297/.382/.474, 12.0 BB%, 20.4 K%, 11-12 SB in 2022) from Georgetown, SR INF Jacob Hinderleider (.282/.335/.481, 7.9 BB%, 23.7 K%, 5-7 SB) from Davidson - seriously, Davidson needs a graduate school - and SR C/1B Jimmy Obertop (.200/.324/.367, 15.5 BB%, 39.4 K%, 1-1 SB) from Michigan. Mathes was a 2022 19th round pick of the Orioles and Ciufo is coming off a missed season due to injury. Obertop hit 26 home runs for the Wolverines across 2022-2023, but injuries limited him to just 19 games last year. I’d expect him to find a prominent role given Bakich recruited him out of high school and he had his most productive years with his name in Bakich’s handwriting on the lineup card. The freshman class is also a Top 25 group despite losing two players in the top two rounds of last year’s draft. The position player portion is headlined by INFs Jarren Purify and Tryston McCladdie, although this will mostly be a sit-back-and-learn year for the newbies.

Caden Grice is a big loss from the starting rotation, but the pitching staff returns six of their top eight arms in terms of innings pitched from last year. The significant returnees are JR RHP Austin Gordon (2-4, 4.61 ERA, 84.0 IP, 6.3 BB%, 21.6 K%), SO LHP Ethan Darden (3-2, 5.53 ERA, 55.1 IP, 8.9 BB%, 17.5 K%), rSR RHP Nick Clayton (8-0, 3.17 ERA, 48.1 IP, 13.0 BB%, 25.6 K%), SO LHP Tristan Smith (0-1, 4 SV, 4.55 ERA, 31.2 IP, 17.2 BB%, 29.7 K%), SO RHP Joe Allen (3-0, 1 SV, 3.94 ERA, 29.2 IP, 11.0 BB%, 24.3 K%), JR RHP Reed Garris (4-0, 2.12 ERA, 29.2 IP, 10.5 BB%, 31.5 K%), and SR RHP Ty Olenchuk (1-0, 3.97 ERA, 22.2 IP, 9.1 BB%, 16.4 K%). SR LHP B.J. Bailey (2-2, 4.02 ERA, 15.2 IP, 8.5 BB%, 28.2 K%) and rSR RHP Rob Hughes (0-1, 2 SV, 1.56 ERA, 17.1 IP, 4.7 BB%, 32.8 K%) should both carve out larger roles after impressing in limited innings last year. Two interesting Wofford transfer RHPs enter the mix in sidearm JR Lucas Mahlstedt (7-2, 6 SV, 2.69 ERA, 83.2 IP, 5.4 BB%, 20.3 K%) and rSR Matthew Marchal (11-4, 1 SV, 4.58 ERA, 91.1 IP, 5.5 BB%, 23.3 K%). Marchal is a workhorse who could be the replacement for Grice in the rotation. Seven freshman arms help make this a Top 25 overall recruiting class with RHP Aidan Knaak and LHP Justin LeGuernic being the top rated two coming out of high school. Both impressed in the fall, but LeGuernic really stood out. RHP Drew Titsworth also looked good in fall looks.

NCAA Tournament Bound?: Yes

North Carolina

Game Dates: April 18, 19, 20 (home)

2023 Record: 36-24 (14-14) | 2023 RPI: 33

Brief Outlook:

This should be a pretty good UNC team, as much as it pains me to say it. Only two starters are gone from last year’s squad, but that does leave the important positions of 3B and C open. JR CF Vance Honeycutt (.257/.418/.492, 19.6 BB%, 20.4 K%, 19-23 SB), rSO OF Casey Cook (.317/.428/.415, 12.5 BB%, 15.8 K%, 2-2 SB), SR INF Jackson Van De Brake (.307/.439/.486, 15.1 BB%, 14.0 K%, 1-3 SB), SR INF Colby Wilkerson (.248/.370/.329, 14.4 BB%, 16.0 K%, 2-3 SB), SR 1B Hunter Stokely (.317/.406/.492, 10.0 BB%, 23.0 K%, 0-0 SB), and SR DH Alberto Osuna (.223/.336/.453, 11.3 BB%, 30.2 K%, 0-1 SB) all return from last year’s starting lineup. SR INF Johnny Castagnozzi (.269/.377/.448, 11.9 BB%, 16.3 K%, 1-1 SB) and SR INF/OF Patrick Alvarez (.347/.441/.484, 10.7 BB%, 10.7 K%, 1-1 SB) also return to provide experienced and productive depth. Former walk-on SO OF Carter French (.294/.500/.353, 28.0 BB%, 20.0 K%, 1-1 SB) looked good in limited time last year, but he’ll likely be another bench option. The transfer class, which D1 Baseball ranked 20th, is impressive with SR Anthony Donofrio (.364/.432/.684, 11.0 BB%, 16.9 K%, 31-37 SB) from Quinnipiac, JR INF/OF Ryker Galaska (.288/.435/.575, 15.7 BB%, 22.5 K%, 7-8 SB) from Pitt CC, SR INF Alex Madera (.458/.533/.633, 14.4 BB%, 9.3 K%, 16-22 SB) from D3 Arcadia, SR INF Eliot Dix (.347/.438/.503, 10.2 BB%, 10.6 K%, 7-11 SB) from Longwood, SR INF Parks Harber (.283/.342/.575, 7.7 BB%, 24.4 K%, 1-1 SB) from Georgia, and SR C Parker Haskin (.369/.460/.595, 13.7 BB%, 13.7 K%, 1-1 SB) from Elon. It wouldn’t be surprising to see as many as four of them start out of the gate. The freshman class was ranked 3rd by D1 Baseball, although Perfect Game put them at 9th and Baseball America had them 15th. There are only four position players in the class with C Luke Stevenson being the prize recruit and also the most likely to be a year-one starter. INF Gavin Gallaher is a Top 150 recruit, while OF Kaleb Cost is a two sport athlete who spends his fall Saturdays as a member of the Tar Heels secondary (insert joke here).

The pitching staff returns two weekend starters in SR RHP Connor Bovair (4-4, 5.57 ERA, 72.2 IP, 6.7 BB%, 17.5 K%) and SR RHP Jake Knapp (5-4, 5.04 ERA, 64.1 IP, 12.0 BB%, 21.7 K%), but must replace staff ace Max Carlson. The coaching staff also wants to use Bovair as a reliever in the hopes that his stuff plays up, so that creates two openings in the rotation. The return of rSO LHP Dalton Pence (4-3, 2 SV, 3.33 ERA, 48.2 IP, 9.3 BB%, 24.4 K%) and SR RHP Matt Poston (3-3, 5 SV, 1.90 ERA, 42.2 IP, 12.9 BB%, 27.5 K%) provide a pair of solid arms to go along with Bovair, but North Carolina will need more than just those three. SR Ben Peterson (3-0, 1 SV, 5.40 ERA, 35.0 IP, 13.0 BB%, 18.6 K%) and SO RHP Cameron Padgett (2-1, 5.73 ERA, 37.2 IP, 9.2 BB%, 16.1 K%) also returns to add experienced depth, as do SOs RHP Matthew Matthijs (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 21.0 IP, 16.1 BB%, 25.0 K%) and LHP Kyle Percival (2-0, 3.66 ERA, 19.2 IP, 14.6 BB%, 18.0 K%). Three transfer arms enter the equation in the form of JR LHP Shea Sprague (7-3, 2.69 ERA, 90.1 IP, 4.9 BB%, 21.4 K%) from Elon, SR RHP Ryan Fischer (4-7, 5.16 ERA, 90.2 IP, 5.6 BB%, 18.7 K%) from New Jersey Tech, and JR RHP Aidan Haugh (2-3, 4.09 ERA, 44.0 IP, 14.4 BB%, 39.0 K%) from Fayetteville Tech CC. Sprague was a two-time 1st Team All-CAA selection for the Phoenix while Fischer was the 2022 America East Pitcher-of-the-Year. There are 11 freshman pitchers in the class, which certainly helps boost the ranking. There’s an opportunity for multiple of them to step in and pitch early, even as starters, with LHP Folger Boaz and RHPs Francesco Capocci, Jason DeCaro, Boston Flannery, and Olin Johnson all standing out in the fall.

The lineup should be consistently productive, but the pitching staff is either going to lift this team up or drag it down.

NCAA Tournament Bound?: Yes

Florida State

Game Dates: May 3, 4, 5 (away)

2023 Record: 23-31 (9-21) | 2023 RPI: 61

Brief Outlook:

It’s probably a safe bet that FSU won’t underperform again. There are certainly some losses, but the best bats return in JR OF Jaime Ferrer (.324/.369/.533, 4.1 BB%, 16.5 K%, 4-5 SB), SO 3B Cam Smith (.258/.326/.517, 9.1 BB%, 28.7 K%, 3-6 SB), and JR OF/1B James Tibbs III (.338/.471/.682, 19.7 BB%, 20.1 K%, 5-5 SB). SO OF DeAmez Ross (.287/.363/.371, 10.0 BB%, 18.1 K%, 5-6 SB) also returns and should be better in his second year in Tallahassee. FSU played nine freshman last year which should pay off this year. SO INF Ben Barrett (.359/.393/.551, 5.9 BB%, 31.8 K%, 0-1 SB) is one of those who showed really well last year when the opportunity was presented, but he’ll need to get those strikeouts in order and you can’t expect a .520 BABIP to be sustainable. D1 Baseball’s 5th ranked transfer class includes position players SO OF Max Williams (.320/.452/.440, 16.1 BB%, 19.4 K%, 1-1 SB) from Alabama, SO INF Alex Lodise (.306/.369/.607, 7.3 BB%, 19.0 K%, 6-9 SB) from North Florida, SO INF Drew Faurot (.252/.341/.510, 10.6 BB%, 31.7 K%, 5-8 SB) from UCF, SO C Jaxson West (.185/.371/.333, 20.0 BB%, 11.4 K%, 0-0 SB) from Alabama, SO C Marco Dinges (.383/.486/.713, 16.4 BB%, 13.6 K%, 5-7 SB) from Tallahassee CC, and SR 1B Daniel Cantu (.302/.399/.557, 8.0 BB%, 19.0 K%, 3-6 SB) from USF. Among the freshmen, there are four OF, two INF, one OF/INF, and one C. Of the OFs, Andrew Duncan and Justin Best are both Top 100 recruits. Middle INF Cal Fisher is another Top 100 recruit, while C Riley Jackson is a very promising backstop.

Six key arms return to a pitching staff that, although they lose four key pieces, should be better as a whole. The key returnees are JR RHP Conner Whittaker (5-6, 4.33 ERA, 79.0 IP, 5.6 BB%, 19.1 K%), SR LHP Andrew Armstrong (2-3, 2 SV, 4.19 ERA, 58.0 IP, 8.0 BB%, 22.8 K%), SO LHP Jamie Arnold (2-5, 6.34 ERA, 44.0 IP, 13.0 BB%, 23.7 K%), rSR Brennen Oxford (1-1, 1 SV, 5.62 ERA, 32.0 IP, 11.3 BB%, 30.0 K%), SO RHP Ben Barrett (0-0, 5.20 ERA, 27.2 IP, 8.1 BB%, 20.2 K%), and SO RHP Ryan Denison (2-4, 6.08 ERA, 23.2 IP, 15.2 BB%, 16.0 K%). The seven man transfer class of pitchers has a lot of talent and is headlined by JR RHP Gavin Adams from Indian River CC, SO RHP Cam Leiter (3-2, 4.92 ERA, 56.2 IP, 16.0 BB%, 31.3 K%) from UCF, and JR LHP Carson Dorsey from Gulf Coast State College. Adams was an 11th round pick in last year’s draft while Dorsey was a 17th round pick in 2022. The group also includes SO RHP Yoel Tejeda Jr, a transfer from Florida who was a 19th round pick in 2022. Link Jarrett and staff loaded up on prep lefties, bringing in five southpaw freshmen. Two freshman righties join the mix, too. There’s talent in that young group, but between the returnees and the transfers, it’ll be hard to find innings for the youngins.

NCAA Tournament Bound?: Yes

Virginia

Game Dates: May 10, 11, 12 (away)

2023 Record: 50-15 (19-11) | 2023 RPI: 11

Brief Outlook:

The Wahoos have to replace a 1st round pick (C Kyle Teel), a 2nd round pick (3B Jake Gelof), and a 6th round pick (CF Ethan O’Donnell) from a year ago. Still, there’s a lot of talent back in the form of JR INF Griff O’Ferrall (.396/.453/.495, 9.3 BB%, 12.1 K%, 16-18 SB), JR C/UT Ethan Anderson (.375/.469/.649, 13.6 BB%, 10.4 K%, 3-4 SB), JR OF Casey Saucke (.299/.392/.418, 10.0 BB%, 17.5 K%, 10-12 SB), SO INF Henry Godbout (.286/.376/.413, 6.3 BB%, 14.0 K%, 9-9 SB), SO OF Harrison Didawick (.252/.366/.428, 12.4 BB%, 19.4 K%, 10-11 SB), and JR OF Anthony Stephan (.329/.449/.519, 13.9 BB%, 12.4 K%, 4-5 SB). SO INF Luke Hanson (.356/.473/.422, 10.7 BB%, 12.5 K%, 0-0 SB) was also impressive in his limited playing time a year ago. Teel’s younger brother, rFR RHP/UT Aidan Teel, also returns after missing last year due to injury. Only two transfers, both of the grad transfer variety, were brought in. They are OF Bobby Whalen (.277/.368/.383, 10.7 BB%, 20.4 K%, 6-9 SB) from Indiana and C Jacob Ference (.364/.460/.773, 10.9 BB%, 16.4 K%, 2-2 SB) from D3 Salisbury. The freshman class is deeper with six players, but all told it’s a lighter group of total newcomers than most schools these days. Four of those six freshman are infielders and Eric Becker and Henry Ford, in particular, both stood out in the fall.

Virginia has to replace their entire weekend rotation, which is an incredibly daunting task, but does return Brian O’Connor’s son to help ease the transition. SO RHP Jack O’Connor (6-3, 3.86 ERA, 65.1 IP, 9.0 BB%, 23.1 K%) is that guy, obviously, but also returning are JR RHP Jay Woolfolk (2-1, 9 SV, 2.91 ERA, 34.0 IP, 13.2 BB%, 25.0 K%), SO LHP Bradley Hodges (2-0, 1 SV, 4.32 ERA, 33.1 IP, 14.4 BB%, 25.0 K%), JR RHP Chase Hungate (3-0, 5.76 ERA, 25.0 IP, 3.7 BB%, 19.3 K%), SO RHP Kevin Jaxel (2-0, 3.75 ERA, 24.0 IP, 4.7 BB%, 28.3 K%), SO LHP Evan Blanco (1-0, 3.04 ERA, 23.2 IP, 9.6 BB%, 25.0 K%), SR LHP Angelo Tonas (4-0, 2.25 ERA, 20.0 IP, 4.7 BB%, 24.7 K%), and SO RHP Cullen McKay (0-0, 3.78 ERA, 16.2 IP, 11.7 BB%, 33.8 K%). A quartet of transfer arms should add depth and flexibility to the staff in the form of JR LHP Blake Barker (4-1, 4 SV, 2.00 ERA, 27.0 IP, 7.1 BB%, 30.1 K%) from D2 Seton Hill, SR Owen Coady (5-3, 2.98 ERA, 66.1 IP, 14.8 BB%, 27.2 K%) from Penn, SO RHP Ryan Osinski (0-1, 8 SV, 2.37 ERA, 19.0 IP, 11.8 BB%, 27.6 K%) from Bucknell, and SR Joe Savino (5-1, 3 SV, 3.86 ERA, 53.2 IP, 5.3 BB%, 31.6 K%) from Elon. It’s again worth mentioning that rFR RHP Aidan Teel will be in the mix now that he’s back from Tommy John Surgery and ready to contribute. His brother was a top end catcher, but Aidan’s future is likely on the mound. Seven true freshman arms enter the mix and feature a nice mix of talent. LHP Tommy Roldan and RHP Bryson Moore are the two highest rated incoming arms for the Cavaliers, but there’s a chance for many of them to carve our some depth roles on this year’s squad.

NCAA Tournament Bound?: Yes

Wake Forest

Game Dates: May 16, 17, 18 (home)

2023 Record: 54-12 (22-7) | 2023 RPI: 2

Brief Outlook:

A year after making it to the College World Series for the first time since 1955, Wake has a team built for another trip there in 2024. Wake Forest makes this preview tough because, even though it’s game week, they haven’t posted their 2024 roster, but we’ll cover what we can nonetheless for the preseason #1 team in the country. (Get your stuff together over there in Winston-Salem, dangit!)

The offense is the biggest area of concern as only two starters return. One of those is JR 1B Nick Kurtz (.353/.527/.784, 23.8 BB%, 18.9 K%, 5-5 SB), a projected Top 5 pick in this year’s draft. The other returning starter is SO SS Marek Houston (0.220/.328/.307, 13.1 BB%, 16.2 K%, 4-4 SB), who didn’t exactly light the world on fire last year. SO INF Jack Winnay (.211/.423/.211, 15.4 BB%, 23.1 K%, 1-1 SB), SR OF Jake Reinisch (.178/.308/.192, 16.5 BB%, 24.2 K%, 1-1 SB), and JR C/OF Chris Katz (.206/.346/.413, 16.7 BB%, 19.2 K%, 0-0 SB) are expected to take on larger roles this year. Transfers will be vital to the lineup, and to that extent Tom Walter and crew brought in the #1 ranked transfer class in the country. The headliner of that group from the position player perspective is JR CF Seaver King (.411/.457/.699, 7.4 BB%, 10.7 K%, 13-14 SB) from D2 Wingate, a projected first round pick in this year’s draft. He’s far from the only one, though, as a trio of grad transfers are expected to step into starting gigs in C Cameron Gill (.368/.486/.443, 13.1 BB%, 14.4 K%, 16-19 SB) from Wofford, INF Adam Tellier (.316/.394/.515, 8.8 BB%, 18.0 K%, 12-15 SB) from Ball State, and C/1B Tate Ballestero (.288/.413/.513, 14.6 BB%, 16.7 K%, 0-0 SB) from St John’s. Ballestero started his career at Virginia and joins SO INF Austin Hawke (.107/.278/.179, 10.8 BB%, 29.7 K%, 0-0 SB) from UNC as former intra-conference transfers, even if indirectly so, for the Deacs. Hawke is the younger brother of Tommy Hawke, Wake’s starting CF for the last few seasons and a 6th round pick of Cleveland last year. Of the freshmen, OF Cameron Nelson was the highest ranked, but INF Jeter Polledo has been probably the most impressive in preseason work. INF Liam Willson, a switch-hitter, is another one to watch. Overall, though, the freshman group of position players is expected to take a supporting role this year.

No knock against the position players, but the pitching staff is the strength of this team. Despite losing five players to last year’s draft - including four in the first three rounds - there’s a lot returning, plus an infusion of some great transfers. JR LHP Josh Hartle (10-2, 2.81 ERA, 102.1 IP, 5.7 BB%, 33.4 K%) and JR Michael Massey (3-1, 1 SV, 2.59 ERA, 41.2 IP, 9.9 BB%, 47.2 K%) lead the group of returnees and should occupy two of the three weekend rotation spots. RHP Reed Mascolo (7-1, 3.96 ERA, 50.0 IP, 5.7 BB%, 20.8 K%) was a redshirt junior last year and theoretically could be back, but I can’t find any reference to him either being back with Wake or going pro - this is where a roster would be helpful, Wake! Back to the returnees, rSR RHP Cole Roland (2-1, 2 SV, 2.05 ERA, 30.2 IP, 11.6 BB%, 44.6 K%) is the only significant bullpen arm that returns from 2023, although SO LHP Joe Ariola (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 13.1 IP, 13.3 BB%, 28.3 K%), rJR Crawford Wade (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 3.2 IP, 0.0 BB%, 30.8 K%), and SR Chase Walter (0-0, 3.72 ERA, 9.2 IP, 15.9 BB%, 27.3 K%) also return. Wade was a significant part of the bullpen in 2022 (3-1, 3.13 ERA, 31.2 IP, 9.5 BB%, 25.5 K%) but barely pitched last year due to injury; he should return to a bigger role this year. The group of transfer arms is led by JR RHP Chase Burns (5-3, 2 SV, 4.25 ERA, 72.0 IP, 7.4 BB%, 38.4 K%) from Tennessee, who is another projected first round pick in 2024 and will immediately step into the starting rotation. The other D1 transfer arm is SR RHP David Falco (4-1, 9 SV, 3.88 ERA, 48.2 IP, 10.6 BB%, 18.8 K%) from Maryland, while JUCO transfer SO LHP Will Gervase (2-0, 3.07 ERA, 14.2 IP, 10.8 BB%, 33.8 K%) from Pitt CC is an interesting addition. The freshman arms are impressive, led by LHP Haiden Leffew, RHP Blake Morningstar, and RHP Brody Shawn; all three being Top 200 recruits. RHP Andrew Koshy has also been impressive since arriving on campus, and two-way player OF/LHP Cameron Nelson is a bit of a wildcard.

NCAA Tournament Bound?: Yes

Projected Final Standings:

Atlantic

Wake Forest Florida State NC State Clemson Louisville Notre Dame Boston College

Coastal