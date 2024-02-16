Opponent Preview: VCU

Who’s the Pack playing?

Opponent: VCU

Mascot: Hemi Trucks | School Location: Richmond, VA | Conference: A10

2024 Record: 0-0 (0-0, T-1st) | 2024 RPI Rank: n/a

2023 Record: 25-30 (11-13, 9th) | 2023 RPI Rank: 221

2022 Record: 42-20 (19-5, 2nd*) | 2022 RPI Rank: 52

*2022 A10 Tournament Champions

When? Where? How do I watch?

Location: Doak Field at Dail Park (Raleigh, NC)

Game Time(s): Fri, Feb 16 @ 3:00pm | Sat, Feb 17 @ 2:00pm | Sun, Feb 18 @ 1:00pm

TV: Friday (ACCNX), Saturday (ACCNX), Sunday (ACCNX)

Radio: 88.1 FM in Raleigh; The Varsity Network (Friday | Saturday | Sunday)

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Tell me about this team

It’s like I just did... No sense doing it all over again:

For the lineup, the good news is that SR 3B Brandon Elke (.346/.395/.610, 8.0 BB%, 14.8 K%, 6-6 SB), rSR OF Cooper Benzin (.303/.366/.395, 7.4 BB%, 21.1 K%, 3-7 SB), and SR SS William Bean (.241/.428/.426, 18.6 BB%, 22.0 K%, 0-0 SB) return. The bad news is that everything else is a major question mark. There are only two D1 transfers added to the mix, and neither appear to be instant-impact players. Grad transfer OF Ethan Iannuzzi from D3 Randolph-Macon is an intriguing pickup, though. He mashed last year (.386/.467/.656, 13.1 BB%, 9.2 K%, 22-28 SB) in earning 2nd Team D3 All-American honors, but you never know how the bat will translate with a jump up two levels. Four JUCO transfers also enter the mix, with JR Casey Kleinman, who started off his career at Santa Clara, looking like the best bet to impact the lineup. The freshman class isn’t likely to factor into the mix much in 2024. Pitching was the real weak link of the squad last year, with the staff posting a combined 7.61 ERA with almost as many walks (279) and HBP (78) as strikeouts (388). There are some reasons for optimism here as SO RHP Zachary Peters (3-5, 6.53 ERA, 60.2 IP, 11.8 BB%, 14.7 K%) returns after a promising freshman year as a weekend starter, plus the return of SR LHP Christian Gordon (2-2, 5.58 ERA, 30.2 IP, 14.6 BB%, 21.5 K%), whose 2023 campaign was cut short due to injury. Gordon was a 38th round pick of Pittsburgh out of high school in 2019. The pitching staff could also get a boost if SR LHP Campbell Ellis (5-5, 8.41 ERA, 55.2 IP, 10.4 BB%, 15.6 K%) returns to his 2022 form (5-4, 3.27 ERA, 74.1 IP, 6.5 BB%, 19.3 K%). SO RHP Brian Curley (2-3, 5.52 ERA, 29.1 IP, 9.6 BB%, 24.0 K%) is well worth watching as a potential breakout arm among the returnees. High Point transfer JR RHP Everett Vaughn (1-1, 6.27 ERA, 18.2 IP, 18.9 BB%, 15.8 K%) looks like the most likely impact transfer arm if he can regain his 2022 form (3-3, 5 SV, 3.60 ERA, 50.0 IP, 8.6 BB%, 14.4 K%). Louisburg transfer Phil Forbes looks like the most impactful newcomer on the bump after he put up some bonkers numbers in JUCO ball last year (5-2, 1 SV, 2.57 ERA, 21.0 IP, 14.6 BB%, 48.3 K%).

Pitching Matchups

Friday: RHP Sam Highfill (SR) — RHP Everett Vaughan (JR)

Saturday: LHP Dominic Fritton (SO) — RHP Christian Gordon (SR)

Sunday: LHP Ryan Marohn (FR) — RHP Zachary Peters (SO)

Key Players:

Offense

3B Brandon Eike (SR) - 2023: .346/.395/.610, 8.0 BB%, 14.8 K%, 6-6 SB. A 2023 1st Team All-A10 selection after transferring from UNC (good life choice there, buddy). Was an All-Star in the Coastal Plains League last summer (.398/.450/.708, 9.3 BB%, 15.5 K%, 0-1 SB) before getting a 10 game foray in the Cape Cod League. The best 2024 MLB Draft prospect on this team.

OF Cooper Benzin (rSR) - 2023: .303/.366/.395, 7.4 BB%, 21.1 K%, 3-7 SB. The 6’3 righty started his career as a pitcher for VCU and has started 106 games in the outfield over the last two years. Not a burner, but likely the CF for the Rams this year.

SS William Bean (SR) - 2023: .241/.428/.426, 18.6 BB%, 22.0 K%, 0-0 SB. Started his career at West Virginia before heading the JUCO route and ending up at VCU to start the 2023 season. Not a huge contact guy with the bat, but works walks and wears a lot of pitches.

OF Ethan Iannuzzi (SR) - 2023: .386/.467/.656, 13.1 BB%, 9.2 K%, 22-28 SB. A 2023 D3 2nd Team All-American at Randolph-Macon. Has a nice blend of speed to go with his pull-side power. It’ll be interesting to see how he adjusts to the move up in competition.

Pitching

RHP Everett Vaughan (JR) - 2023: 1-1, 6.27 ERA, 18.2 IP, 18.9 BB%, 15.8 K%. High Point transfer who is transitioning to a starting gig after starting just one of his 39 career appearances with the Panthers. His fastball will reach the low 90’s, but mostly sits upper 80’s. His slider is the best of his offerings.

RHP Christian Gordon (SR) - 2023: 2-2, 5.58 ERA, 30.2 IP, 14.6 BB%, 21.5 K%. Coming back from injury after his 2023 season ended in early April. Was a 38th round pick of the Pirates in the 2019 MLB Draft, then spent two years at Liberty before heading to VCU last year. Low-90’s fastball with a breaking ball and change-up also in the mix.

RHP Zachary Peters (SO) - 2023: 3-5, 6.53 ERA, 60.2 IP, 11.8 BB%, 14.7 K%. Missed his senior year of high school due to Tommy John Surgery, but started 11 games last year as a freshman, then had an excellent summer in the Appalachian League (0-1, 3.18 ERA, 17.0 IP, 9.1 BB%, 36.4 K%). Has a low-90’s heater with a pair of breaking ball offerings (curve, slider).

LHP Campbell Ellis (SR) - 2023: 5-5, 8.41 ERA, 55.2 IP, 10.4 BB%, 15.6 K%. Was excellent across his first two years at VCU (11-5, 3.26 ERA, 102.0 IP, 7.1 BB%, 18.8 K%) before backsliding last year. Pitches from a low angle which helps add life and effectiveness to his high-80’s fastball.

RHP Brian Curley (SO) - 2023: 2-3, 5.52 ERA, 29.1 IP, 9.6 BB%, 24.0 K%. Short and stocky righty showed promise last year and appears to have taken a big step forward in the offseason. His array of pitches includes a low-to-mid-90’s fastball, a curveball, and a cutter/hard slider.

Quick! Fun Facts!

VCU ranked in the Top 25 in team fielding percentage in 2023.

Last year’s 25-30 record broke VCU’s streak of eight straight seasons of 34+ wins.

Despite being just over an hour drive from the state line, VCU has fewer players from NC (2) than they do from Canada (3). Those two NC natives for the Rams are FR OF Will Epstein from Chapel Hill and SR RHP Owen Tappy from Charlotte.

The Wolfpack have a 21-8 edge in the all-time series between these two teams, but the teams haven’t played since a Justin Riley walk-off homer gave the Wolfpack a 4-3 win late in the 2003 season in a game played at Fleming Stadium in Wilson.

The Key To A Series Win For State

Season opening series are always hard to predict, but State should have a significant edge in this one both in playing at home and with the experienced roster they have. VCU doesn’t appear to have a deep bullpen, so working the starting pitchers to get into that bullpen early will allow the Pack hitters to get more advantageous ABs.

Prediction

State continues to do what it does on opening weekends and the bats come alive early and often. We’ll also see a lot of Pack pitchers on the mound.

Outcome: State sweeps the Rams.