Opponent Preview: Hawaii

Who’s the Pack playing?

Opponent: Hawaii

Mascot: Colorful Fighters | School Location: Honolulu, HI | Conference: Big West

2024 Record: 2-2 (0-0, T-1st) | 2024 RPI Rank: n/a

2023 Record: 29-20 (18-12, T-5th) | 2023 RPI Rank: 76

2022 Record: 28-24 (19-11, 3rd) | 2022 RPI Rank: 114

When? Where? How do I watch?

Location: Les Murakami Stadium (Honolulu, HI)

Game Time(s): Fri, Feb 23 @ 11:35pm | Sat, Feb 24 @ 11:35pm | Sun, Feb 25 @ 6:05pm

TV: Friday (Spectrum Sports/WatchESPN), Saturday (None), Sunday (None)

Radio: 88.1 FM in Raleigh

Live Stats: Stat Broadcast

Tell me about this team

Let’s start with our note on Hawaii from the season preview series...

The Rainbow Warriors are going to be strong in 2024. They lose just two regulars from a lineup that finished a hair outside of the Top 75 in RPI last year. Those returners are rSR 1B/3B Kyson Donahue (.294/.357/.487, 7.4 BB%, 30.1 K%, 0-0 SB), SR C Dallas Duarte (.266/.400/.422, 10.7 BB%, 8.6 K%, 4-7 SB), JR 1B Ben Zeigler-Namoa (.301/.419/.451, 16.0 BB%, 14.9 K%, 2-3 SB), SR 2B Stone Miyao (.297/.404/.399, 13.4 BB%, 17.3 K%, 2-5 SB), JR INF Jordan Donahue (.246/.369/.276, 11.5 BB%, 18.1 K%, 3-6 SB), and rJR OF Jared Quandt (.299/.430/.480, 12.0 BB%, 25.2 K%3-5 SB). The Donahue cousins, Kyson and Jordan, are former Arizona and Oregon State transfers, respectively. SO OF Matthew Miura (.222/.327/.289, 13.0 BB%, 20.4 K%, 4-5 SB) also showed some promise as a freshman a year ago. Six transfers and two freshman were added to the mix. The transfers are a nice infusion of talent, with JR INF D.J. Akiyama (JUCO) a switch-hitting speedster, JR OF Kamana Nahaku (JUCO) another speedy contact-oriented option, former Portland Pilot SR INF Jake Tsukada (.301/.390/.361, 10.3 BB, 11.7 K%, 7-8 SB) a versatile option, and St. John’s transfer Austin Machado (.303/.495/.455, 23.3 BB%, 9.5 K%, 2-2 SB) someone who could push Duarte out of the starting catcher gig. The recruiting class took a big hit when incoming freshman OF Devin Saltiban was drafted in the 3rd round by the Phillies, but keep your eye on FR INF/OF Elijah Ickes who was a 19th round pick of the Rangers last year and showed well in the West Coast summer league just after finishing high school. Hawaii lost staff ace LHP Harry Gustin, a draft-eligible sophomore last year who cashed in a $150k signing bonus from his 18th round selection by the Pirates, but they return their other top four pitchers in SR LHP Randy Abshier (6-3, 4.29 ERA, 71.1 IP, 7.5 BB%, 22.4 K%), SO LHP Harrison Bodendorf (5-2, 5 SV, 3.45 ERA, 57.1 IP, 10.4 BB%, 25.4 K%), JR RHP Alex Giroux (4-2, 2 SV, 2.83 ERA, 57.1 IP, 5.7 BB%, 21.1 K%), and JR LHP Connor Harrison (1-5, 7 SV, 2.70 ERA, 53.1 IP, 6.1 BB%, 18.7 K%). Abshier is a former Arizona transfer and will be the ace of the staff, but those other three provide starting options. Bullpen depth is going to be the question as there’s nothing proven behind them. Five JUCO arms were brought in with that goal in mind. JR RHP Danny Veloz (LA Valley) and JR RHP Kyle Dobyns (Grossmont) provide starting experience from that level with solid success. JR RHP Rylen Bayne is an interesting option. He was a two-way player at Bellevue with much more success as a hitter, but he’s only listed as a pitcher. The staff must see something in him on the mound. If this team finds reliable bullpen arms, it’s an NCAA Regional caliber squad.

Hawaii opened the season by splitting a four-game series with an Ole Miss program that is just two years removed from a national title. The Rainbow Warriors were the better team all weekend, as a 9th inning Rebels rally and 13-inning win in the opener was the difference between the split and a Hawaii series win. Needless to say, this is a stout team, as it was expected to be.

This isn’t your typical Big West Conference atmosphere, either. Hawaii will put more butts in the stands than some ACC schools, so this will be a good test for the Wolfpack’s composure and focus.

Rainbow Warriors starting pitching showed pretty well in dealing with an Ole Miss lineup that has a ton of young talent. The relief pitching was probably the most impressive, with Hawaii’s bullpen surrendering just 3 earned runs over 23.2 innings (1.14 ERA).

As a team, Hawaii hit just .230/.395/.302 on the weekend, but top to bottom the lineup showed the patience to force Ole Miss pitchers throw in the zone, working 27 walks and wearing 8 more. For an NC State pitching staff that had trouble locating the zone far too often against VCU, finding the strike zone is going to be paramount to getting a series win.

Pitching Matchups

Friday: RHP Sam Highfill (SR) — LHP Harrison Bodendorf (SO)

Saturday: LHP Dominic Fritton (SO) — LHP Randy Abshier (SR)

Sunday: LHP Ryan Marohn (FR) — RHP Isaiah Magdaleno (FR)

Key Players:

Offense

SS/3B Elijah Ickes (FR) - .556/.714/.556, 28.6 BB%, 7.1 K%, 1-1. Not sure if one weekend is enough to completely justify it, but Ickes looks like the real deal as he dominated Ole Miss pitchers all last weekend. Already went from the 9-hole to the 2-hole to leadoff in a single weekend. He did commit a pair of errors in the field, but those can be overlooked with that kind of offensive output.

DH/C Austin Machado (JR) - .273/.500/.455, 25.0 BB%, 0.0 K%, 0-0 SB. The lefty hitting catcher moved up from the 6th spot in the order to the 3-hole over the course of last weekend, reaching base in all four games and notching a pair of doubles. Only caught one game, but threw out the lone attempted base stealer in it.

UTIL Kyson Donahue (rSR) - .231/.412/.538, 25.5 BB%, 41.2 K%, 1-1 SB. Played 1B, SS, 3B, and RF last weekend while reaching base safely in every game. Registered the lone home run for the Rainbow Warriors on the weekend. Strikeouts have always been an issue for him, but there’s pop in the bat.

C/LF Dallas Duarte (SR) - .250/.333/.375, 5.6 BB%, 22.2 K%, 1-1 SB. The 6th year senior batted 2nd, 3rd, and clean-up last weekend. Don’t be fooled by the strikeout rate against some very good Rebels pitchers; the generously-listed 5’9, 170-lbs Duarte has just a 9.2 career K%.

1B Ben Zeigler-Namoa (JR) - .182/.500/.182, 38.9 BB%, 22.2 K%, 0-0 SB. The hits weren’t falling, but the 6’1 lefty still worked 7 walks on the weekend. He’s probably the team’s top 2024 MLB Draft prospect and it showed with Ole Miss pitchers staying away from him.

Pitching

LHP Harrison Bodendorf (SO) - 0-0, 6.75 ERA, 4.0 IP, 15.8 BB%, 15.8 K%. The 6’5 lanky lefty earned 2023 Freshman All-American honors from Collegiate Baseball while also being a 1st Team All-Big West performer.

LHP Randy Abshier (SR) - 0-1, 11.25 ERA, 4.0 IP, 11.1 BB%, 5.6 K%. Former Arizona transfer who has started all 16 games of his Hawaii career. Was a reliever for the Wildcats before that, appearing in 40 games over three seasons, although with considerable control issues versus what he’s shown on the island.

RHP Isaiah Magdaleno (FR) - 1-0, 2.25 ERA, 4.0 IP, 11.1 BB%, 27.8 K%. The 6’3 freshman from the state of California had quite the debut last weekend, allowing just a pair of singles against Ole Miss. He did walk two and uncork a wild pitch, but it’s hard to see your first collegiate start going much better for a guy who wasn’t even a Top 100 player in his state coming out of high school.

RHP Danny Veloz (JR) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 4.0 IP, 11.8 BB%, 23.5 K%. A 6’1 JUCO transfer from LA Valley College where he was a starting pitcher and his conference’s Pitcher-of-the-Year in 2023.

RHP Alex Giroux (JR) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 3.1 ERA, 3.1 IP, 20.0 BB%, 20.0 K%. One of the top returning bullpen arms for Hawaii. The former JUCO transfer started his career at Washington and has flexibility in his role, serving as a starter, long reliever, and closer at times last year.

LHP Connor Harrison (SR) - 0-0, 2.70 ERA, 3.1 IP, 7.1 BB%, 28.6 K%. Last year’s closer and one of the most frequently used bullpen arms on the team. Historically has not been a high strikeout guy, but very tough to square up, as opponents haven’t topped a .237 batting average against him since the start of 2022.

RHP Tyler Dyball (SR) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 0.0 BB%, 27.3 K%. A 6th year senior who was the team’s closer in 2021 before an injury cost him almost all of 2022. The 6’2 Honolulu native wasn’t quite the same last year, but is off to a good start in 2023.

RHP Itsuki Takemoto (FR) - 0-0, 1 SV, 0.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 9.1 BB%, 54.5 K%. Japan native and two-way player, the 6’3, 200 lbs freshman was lights out in his debut on the mound. Arrived in the States last summer and played in the West Coast League where he was a starter and posted solid numbers (1-2, 4.76 ERA, 28.1 IP, 10.6 BB%, 19.7 K%). Has a five-pitch arsenal and is a true wildcard for this pitching staff.

Quick! Fun Facts!

This will be just the second time the two schools have met on the baseball field, as NC State also visited Hawaii for a series back in 2017. The Wolfpack won that series 2-1.

Someone is going to take issue with that above statement.

From 1977 to 1993 under former long-time coach Les Murakami, for whom Hawaii’s stadium is now named, the Rainbow Warriors made 11 NCAA Regionals including a trip to the 1980 College World Series in Omaha.

Seventeen former Hawaii players have played in the MLB, with 2B Josh Rojas (Seattle) and 2B Kolton Wong (Free Agent) having appeared in the show last year. Awkwardly, Seattle released Wong just days after trading for Rojas.

The Key To A Series Win For State

It’s pretty simple: NC State pitchers need to pound the strike zone and force Hawaii’s hitters to do damage with the bat. The Rainbow Warriors present a seasoned and mature lineup that will work State’s pitchers if location is again an issue. Furthermore, the Hawaii faithful in the stands will provide a homefield atmosphere that the Wolfpack will have to deal with.

Prediction

This is a tough one that I can easily see going either way, but I’ll take State making enough improvements over last weekend to capture the series, although it’s going to be agonizingly close... especially since most of it we’ll have to follow on a stat tracker (come on, streaming services - where are you?!).

Outcome: State eeks out a 2-1 series win.