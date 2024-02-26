NC State takes series from Hawaii

NC State took the rubber match, 10-8, from Hawaii on Sunday to clinch a solid road series win. As PirateWolf noted in his preview, the Rainbow Warriors have a good team with a strong offense, and they proved as much over the weekend.

On Sunday, State seized control with a seven-run fifth inning that turned a 4-3 deficit into a 10-4 lead. Jacob Cozart hit a two-run shot to give the lead back to the Wolfpack for good. The Pack had seven hits in the frame and batted around.

Hawaii got two runs back in the seventh and eighth, but there the game was cut short because of a travel curfew. Heath Andrews picked up the win out of the bullpen, though Shane Van Dam provided the big heroics by getting the team out of a bases-loaded no-out jam in the fifth with no runs allowed.

On Saturday, State dropped the contest 7-5 after giving up four runs in the bottom of the eighth. With two down, the bases juiced, and the Pack clinging to a 5-4 advantage, Jacob Dudan got a strikeout for the third out, but the ball got away, everybody was safe, and the game was tied. A two-run single followed, because that’s how that goes. State’s pitching struggled badly with control all weekend, and that inning was no exception—four walks were issued.

In the series-opener, the Pack won a 17-12 hit parade that lasted approximately 400 hours. NC State won the game despite issuing 13 walks and plunking a couple guys. Despite the difficulties, State actually held the lead from the third inning on, after Alex Makarewicz put his team ahead 4-3 with an impressive opposite-field grand slam.

An opposite field LASER from A-Mak pic.twitter.com/E4acwQGNTI — #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 24, 2024

The mound struggles were such that Logan Whitaker came out of the pen mid-game, and he ended up with the win despite allowing five runs over 3 IP.

The Pack had an 8-3 lead after Alex Mak’s second homer of the night, then watched that lead shrink to 8-7, then pushed well ahead again with an eight-run seventh. Not surprisingly, the ‘Bows had another rally in them, but the deficit proved too large.

Getting two out of three here was fortunate given the pitching struggles, but NC State’s offense carried the weekend by showing just how lethal it can be. They gotta pitch to us too, pal.