Opponent Preview: Queens

Who’s the Pack playing?

Opponent: Queens

Mascot: Monarchy Enthusiasts | School Location: Charlotte, NC | Conference: Atlantic Sun

2024 Record: 3-5 (0-0, T-1st) | 2024 RPI Rank: 100

2023 Record: 17-38 (9-21, 12th) | 2023 RPI Rank: 248

2022 Record: 29-22 (17-7, 4th) | 2022 RPI Rank: n/a (Competed at D2 level)

When? Where? How do I watch?

Location: Doak Field at Dail Park (Raleigh, NC)

Game Time(s): Wed, Feb 28 @ 2:00pm

TV: ACC Network (WatchESPN)

Radio: 88.1 FM in Raleigh, The Varsity Network

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Tell me about this team

Well, I’m way way way behind on this, so it’s going to be quick and dirty. Let’s start with our note from the season preview series...

Queens is still in heavy build mode entering their second year of D1 play. They return nine of the 15 players who had 50+ PA last year, although they lose two of their top hitters. SR OF J.J. Sousa (.322/.404/.454, 11.2 BB%, 15.2 K%, 3-9 SB), SR INF Tyler Peters (.262/.410/.333, 18.6 BB%, 24.2 K%, 2-4 SB), and JR OF Andrew McDermott (.283/.425/.462, 18.0 BB%, 20.9 K%, 1-1 SB) lead the list of returnees. Five transfers were added to the mix, with JR INF Caleb Stewart (Georgia State) and OF Josh Algarin (Ohlone JUCO) the most intriguing. Nine freshman will also look to break into the glut of options. The Royals lose five of their top six arms in terms of innings pitched from a year ago. That may be a good thing, though, as it gives the team a chance to reset from a pitching staff that posted an 8.61 ERA. Of the five returning arms, only JR RHP Marshall Pile (1-0, 3.50 ERA, 18.0 IP, 18.5 BB%, 22.2 K%) had more strikeouts than walks last year. He was also the only pitcher to have an ERA lower than 5.99 on the season. Three transfers were brought in to try and fix it, with SO RHP Landry Jurecka (Kansas State; 2022: 1-1, 7.27 ERA, 8.2 IP, 5.4 BB%, 27.0 K%) looking the most promising even though he didn’t play in 2023. Six true freshman will get an opportunity to contribute, with RHP Tanner Cullen looking like a promising option.

Queen started off the year in rough fashion, losing their first four games (0-3 at Samford, 0-1 at South Carolina) by a combined score of 12-53. They gave up 12+ runs in each of those four games. Since then, it’s been much better sailing with a 3-1 record, including a series win against Niagara and a walk-off 13-12 win against Winthrop last night. That lone loss among the last four games featured the pitcher that will be starting against the Wolfpack this afternoon.

Overall, the Royals should be a better team in 2024 vs 2023, but it will still be an upward climb for the transitioning program.

Pitching Matchup

Friday: LHP Cooper Consiglio (FR) — RHP Andrew White (JR)

Key Players:

Offense

LF Dillon Lewis (JR) - .344/.382/.594, 5.9 BB%, 17.7 K%, 5-6 SB. A local product from Ardrey Kell in Charlotte, he’s a 6’3 right-handed hitter who started 49 games over the previous two seasons, including being 3rd team All-Conference as a freshman when Queens played D2.

RF J.J. Sousa (FR) - ..276/.364/.724, 3.0 BB%, 33.3 K%, 0-1 SB. Former JUCO transfer from St. Johns River CC. The 5’11 left-handed hitter has already matched his HR total from all of last year (4).

C/DH Tyler Cotto (SR) - ..273/.467/.591, 23.3 BB%, 26.7 K%, 1-1 SB. Played his first three collegiate seasons as a reserve at Austin Peay, then started 10 games for Queens last year.

Pitching

RHP Andrew White (JR) - 0-1, 23.14 ERA, 3.1 IP, 45.0 BB%, 10.0 K%. Queens’ Sunday starter to open the year, White got shelled over his 32-pitch, one-out outing three days ago in a loss to Niagara. Began his career at D2 Florida Southern before going to the JUCO route last year and ending up with the Royals this year.

RHP Carson Magill (FR) - 0-0, 3.60 ERA, 5.0 IP, 14.3 BB%, 21.4 K%. The freshman from New Jersey is tied for the team lead in appearances early on and appears to potentially be a steal of a recruit for Queens.

RHP Isaiah Bennett (SR) - 0-0, 6.75 ERA, 5.1 IP, 15.4 BB%, 30.8 K%. Is listed on the Queens roster as one-time UNC transfer, but doesn’t appear to have been on the Tar Heels roster at any point in time. Pitched in JUCO ball in 2021 for Chipola before heading to Queens last year. Was a 36th round pick of the Padres in 2019 out of Pine Forest HS in Fayetteville. Has shown major control issues in the past.

Quick! Fun Facts!

The Royals program started in 2018, playing an abbreviated schedule, before moving to a full-time D2 program in 2019. The 2023 season marked their first at the D1 level.

This is the first meeting all-time between these two schools on the diamond (maybe on any sports surface?).

Queens has one player drafted in program history: RHP Tanner Jacobson was drafted in the 10th round by the Cardinals in 2022. He pitched in A ball last year.

The Key To A Win For State

Despite White’s control issues in his last start, State hitters need to be aggressive at the plate and jump on fastballs early. The Pack’s pitchers can’t afford to offer free passes in the quantity that they’ve been doing so, else they’ll give the Royals undue ammo, so pounding the zone will be essential... both to winning this game and to proving there’s not a larger underlying issues regarding this staff.

Prediction

State rolls.

Outcome: Pack win