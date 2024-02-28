Wolfpack bats, Royals pitching woes lead to blowout NC State win, 17-2

NC State fell behind early on Wednesday afternoon against Queens, surrendering a run without a hit in the top of the first inning, but an 8-spot in the bottom half of the frame was all the Wolfpack needed as they rolled the Royals by a final score of 17-2.

Rather than go play-by-play through a recap, all you need to know is that Queens pitchers issued 11 walks and a pair of HBPs in the game while NC State bats pounded out seven extra-base hits among their 13 total base knocks. Wolfpack pitchers showed much better control in this one, issuing just three walks and only one HBP, all while surrendering just three hits on the day.

Freshman LHP Cooper Consiglio made his first start on the mound for State, and after a shaky first inning, he settled in nicely to earn the win on the mound. I guess having your lineup put up a 7-run cushion for you after the first inning is going to ease some nerves. Consiglio was solid overall, tossing 59 pitches total over his 4.0 innings of work, allowing 2 runs (both earned) on 1 hit, 1 walk, and 1 HBP while striking out 3. After facing six hitters in the first inning, he only faced ten over his final three frames.

Following Consiglio on the mound were freshman RHP Chance Mako (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 1 K), junior LHP Win Scott (1.0 IP, 1 K), junior RHP Jacob Halford (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 K), freshman RHP Camden Wimbish (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 2 K), and sophomore RHP Derrick Smith (1.0 IP, 1 H). It was the season debut on the mound for Mako, Scott, Halford, and Wimbish, as well as the Wolfpack debut for Mako and Wimbish.

The Wolfpack bats took full advantage of Royals pitching issues in finding the zone. Redshirt-freshman catcher Drew Lanphere had himself a game, going 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs. He walked once, scored three runs, and drove in four. Senior 3B Alec Makarewicz (3-for-4, 2B, HR, 3 R, 4 RBI) ended up a triple shy of the cycle while freshman 2B Luke Nixon (3-for-4, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI, HBP) doubled his season hit total while notching his second straight multi-hit game. It was the fourth straight multi-hit game for Makarewicz.

Junior SS Brandon Butterworth (2-for-3, 2B, 3B, R, 2 RBI, BB) had his best game as a member of the Wolfpack, making multiple impressive plays in the field in addition to his work with the bat. Senior RF Noah Soles (0-for-2, 2 R, 3 BB, SB), Junior C/DH Jacob Cozart (1-for-4, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB), and sophomore CF Eli Serrano (1-for-3, R, BB) also each reached base multiple times in the game.

Defensively, the Wolfpack played an error free game.

Queens freshman 2B Jake Barbour (0-for-2, R, BB, HBP, SB) and senior catcher Tyler Cotto (1-for-3, BB) were the only Royals to reach base safely multiple times. Junior LF Dillon Lewis (1-for-3, 2B, R, RBI) also had a nice day at the plate for the visiting team. Freshman RHP Tanner Cullen (2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K) was the standout on the mound for Queens.

Next up for the Pack is a four-game home series with Towson, including a Saturday double-header. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 3:00pm.