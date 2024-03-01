Wolfpack walk off Towson, 6-5, in Game 1

NC State led 4-0 after three innings on Friday afternoon against Towson, but the game came down to the final at-bat as the Wolfpack walked off the Tigers, 6-5.

This one wasn’t always pretty, and without some fielding miscues by Towson defenders - two of which were graciously ruled as Wolfpack hits - this one likely goes the wrong way. NC State’s bats were simply much too quiet on the afternoon.

The Pack took a 1-0 lead in the 1st inning thanks to a Chase Nixon bases-loaded two-out single to score Noah Soles, but third base coach Chris Hart was overly aggressive in sending Garrett Pennington and the Pack first baseman was thrown out by a wide margin at the plate. It would have been great to see State keep the bases loaded there and maintain pressure on Towson starting pitcher Max Simpson, but alas...

NC State went quietly in the 2nd inning before putting up a 3-spot in the 3rd. Eli Serrano led off with a single and Pennington followed with a bloop single to put runners on the corners. Alec Makarewicz followed with an infield single to score Serrano to make it 2-0 Pack.

Drew Lanphere hit what should have been a double play grounder up the middle, but it was booted by the Towson second baseman (and somehow ruled a single), allowing Pennington to score and Makarewicz to go to 3rd. Chase Nixon followed up with a sacrifice fly to center field to score A-Mak and make it 4-0 State after three.

Wolfpack starting pitcher Sam Highfill worked 1-2-3 innings in the 2nd and 3rd innings before running into trouble in the 4th. Elijah Dickerson led off with a single for the Tigers and stole second base before scoring on a Brian Heckelman double. Heckelman moved up a base on a passed ball and then scored on a Baltimore Chop infield single by Taye Robinson to make it a 4-2 game.

Things remained there until the bottom of the 7th as Justin Rebok kept the Wolfpack off the board and Highfill and Jaxon Lucas did the same to the Tigers.

Serrano and Pennington worked a 1-out walks in the bottom of the 7th, setting up a Makarewicz RBI single to put the State lead at 3.

Towson still had fight, though, and with Lucas starting to show signs of fatigue in the 8th, the Tigers took advantage. After a strikeout started the inning, Jordan Peyton slung a single to right field and Dickerson followed with a line drive single to center. Heckelman did what he did all game and pulled a pitch down the third base line for an RBI single, cutting State’s lead to 5-3.

With runners on the corners, Towson pulled an early steal to get the runner in a rundown allowing the runner from third to score and make it a one run game.

Derrick Smith came on for the same opportunity in the 9th, but struggled a bit with control. He retired the first hitter on a chopper back to the mound, but Robinson hit his second Baltimore Chop of the game to put the tying run aboard. Pinch hitter Sean Britt lofted a soft bloop single into shallow left field to put men on first and second base.

Jacob Dudan then entered to try and finish things off. Pinch hitter Josh Janove hit a hard grounder to third that Makarewicz snagged on the dive. His throw to second was on the hop, which Heavner fielded for the second out, but Heavner’s throw to first base was wide and the tying run scored. Janove was tagged out in a run down after the wide throw.

State, thankfully, didn’t let things go any further astray. Soles led off with a walk and Serrano wore a pitch off the knee while attempting to sacrifice bunt - still not sure why that was the decision made. Pennington laid down a beauty of a sacrifice bunt to move the runners up, and A-Mak was intentionally walked to load them up. That led to Drew Lanphere’s walk-off single down into the left field corner for the Wolfpack win.

State may have been lucky with some of the Towson miscues helping to plate some runs, but Towson was also fairly lucky State’s hitters didn’t do more damage. The Pack squared up a fair number of balls on the day, but a lot were directly at outfielders. State’s hitters worked 7 walks on the day against just 4 strikeouts, while Tigers hitters had just a single walk against 9 strikeouts. I’ll take NC State’s chances in any game where that’s the case.

Five Wolfpack hitters, the 1-5 hitters in the lineup, reached base safely multiple times in the game: Soles (0-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB), Serrano (1-for-3, 2 R, BB), Pennington (2-for-3, R, BB, SacBunt), Makarewicz (2-for-4, R, 2 RBI, BB), Lanphere (2-for-4, 2 RBI, BB). Chase Nixon drove in a pair of runs.

On the mound, Highfill (5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) pitched well after a shaky first inning. Lucas (3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K) was excellent until he tired in the 8th. Smith (0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K) would have been fine if he had located earlier in the counts and Dudan (0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K) somehow recorded two outs while only facing one batter but still didn’t get the save.

Heckelman (3-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI), Dickerson (2-for-4, 2 R), and Robinson (2-for-4, R, RBI) led the way for Towson. Rebok (4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K) was excellent in relief for the Tigers, but thankfully should be burned for the rest of the weekend.

A doubleheader is on deck for tomorrow with Game 1 set to start at noon with Dominic Fritton on the mound for NC State opposite Tyler Russo for Towson. Game 2 is tentatively set for 4:30pm.