Opponent Preview: UNC-Greensboro

Who’s the Pack playing?

Opponent: UNC-Greensboro

Mascot: Minerva | School Location: Greensboro, NC | Conference: Southern

2024 Record: 8-7 (0-0, T-1st) | 2024 RPI Rank: 165

2023 Record: 25-34 (9-12, 6th) | 2023 RPI Rank: 139

2022 Record: 34-30 (12-9, T-2nd*) | 2022 RPI Rank: 94

*2022 Southern Conference Tournament Champions

When? Where? How do I watch?

Location: Doak Field at Dail Park (Raleigh, NC)

Game Time(s): Tue, Mar 12 @ 6:00pm

TV: ACC Network Extra (WatchESPN)

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Tell me about this team

UNC-Greensboro currently sits a game above .500 on the year, but this isn’t a team that’s played well enough to have a winning record right now. Poor competition has helped to keep the record aloft despite underwhelming performances on the field. Then again, this is a team that took down Wake Forest earlier in the year, so they can put it together.

Cody Ellis is in his first season as the head man of the Spartans after taking over from Billy Godwin. Ellis was previously the head coach at JUCO program Patrick & Henry, then did a one-year stint as Godwin’s assistant in 2023 before taking the reigns this year. He has a bit of an uphill battle to get things moving again and get the program back into contention for SoCon titles and NCAA Regionals.

The good news for Ellis and UNCG is that the SoCon this year doesn’t look overly daunting. Wofford looks legit and Mercer appears strong, but everyone else looks flawed. UNCG could make some noise come conference play, and the non-conference portion of play is finally picking up in quality (Clemson, NC State, South Florida, Wake Forest) and may help sharpen this team up.

For that to happen, though, the on-field results must improve. The lineup is still a work in progress as Ellis is shifting pieces around trying to find the right combination to make things go. As a group, the Spartans are hitting just .228 with a .373 slugging percentage, but do sport a .350 team OBP. That’s something to build off of. They also like to run (averaging 2.5 stolen base attempts per game) and are good at it (36-of-38).

Unfortunately, the pitching staff appears to be the weak link as it was feared to be heading into the year. A collective 6.56 ERA combined with 72 walks, 19 hit batters, and 23 wild pitches in 133.0 innings isn’t helping matters. There appears to be talent, but the control needs to be better (sounds vaguely familiar) if the end results are to improve.

Pitching Matchup

Friday: LHP Cooper Consiglio (FR) — RHP Julien Peissel (SO)

Key Players:

Offense

3B Jake Ogden (SO) - .291/.373/.327, 8.8 BB%, 10.3 K%, 7-7 SB. The 3-hole hitter is a transfer from D2 Barry University where he slashed .322/.402/.528 as a freshman. The hit tool has translated (5 multi-hit games) and the power is sure to come at some point.

LF/1B G.C. Jarman (SR) - .357/.486/.357, 16.2 BB%, 13.5 K%, 3-3 SB. The lanky, lefty-hitting J.H. Rose alum is in his third year as a starter for the Spartans. Currently riding a four-game hitting streak.

DH/1B Caleb Cozart (SR) - .220/.365/.660, 11.1 BB%, 22.2 K%, 1-1 SB. Jacob’s older brother has mashed 6 HR on the year already, well on his way to surpassing the total of 7 he put up last year. Power from a dude standing 6’5, 260 pounder isn’t a huge shock.

1B/C/DH Matt Venuto (SR) - .268/.396/.293, 5.7 BB%, 20.8 K%, 1-1 SB. Grad transfer from Fairfield where he was a 2nd Team All-Conference performer in 2022 and an Austin All-Regional honoree in 2021. Lost almost all of 2023 due to injury.

Pitching

RHP Julien Peissel (SO) - 0-1, 6.28 ERA, 14.1 IP, 6.0 BB%, 19.4 K%. Showing improvement over his freshman year as he’s racking up a lot more strikeouts while maintaining very good control. His issue is that half of the 16 hits he’s given up this year have gone for extra bases (6 2B, 2 HR). Started the Spartan’s win over Wake Forest (5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 2 HBP), earning SoCon Pitcher-of-the-Week honors for the effort.

RHP Caleb Cozart (SR) - 0-0, 3.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 8.3 BB%, 25.0 K%. Yes, Jacob’s brother also pitches, but not very often. For a pitching staff looking for reliable relief options, you’d think they’d give him more opportunities. His lone outing this year was against Clemson last weekend.

RHP Brandon Hudson (rSO) - 0-0, 1 SV, 7.20 ERA, 10.0 IP, 6.8 BB%, 20.5 K%. Former NC State transfer pitched just 1.0 inning in his Wolfpack career, that coming in 2022. The 6’4 Cuthbertson HS alum was at one time considered the top RHP in the state in his high school class. He’s tied for the team lead in appearances with 6.

RHP Danny Thompson (JR) - 2-1, 5.00 ERA, 9.0 IP, 9.8 BB%, 34.1 K%. Transfer from D3 NC Wesleyan where he split duties as a starter and reliever and set the program record for strikeouts in a game (17). Went 13-6 with 3 SV, a 4.27 ERA, a 12.9 BB%, and a 28.5 K%. Had a standout performance in the Coastal Plain League last summer.

Quick! Fun Facts!

If you didn’t quite pick it up, UNCG’s Caleb Cozart is the older brother of NC State’s Jacob Cozart. In the two games against the Wolfpack last year (both State wins), Caleb went a combined 2-for-7 with a 2B, HR, 2 R, 5 RBI, and a BB. He started the 2nd of those two games on the mound, going 3.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K in a no-decision. Jacob went a combined 3-for-9 with 2 R, RBI, 3 K, and a HBP. Jacob singled and flied out head-to-head against his brother.

Not to make this all about the Cozarts, but if Jacob ends up being a 1st round pick in this year’s draft, the Cozart family may go back-to-back years with 1st round draft picks. Youngest brother Sam is a 6’7 high school RHP at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point who is currently a Top 25 prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft.

UNCG currently ranks in the top 20 in the country in sacrifice bunts, hit-by-pitch, and stolen bases.

NC State leads the all-time series between the two, 33-9.

Until last year’s draft that went by without a single Spartan drafted (and excluding the shortened five-round draft of 2020), UNCG had at least one player drafted in every draft since 2000.

The Key To A Win For State

UNCG isn’t an overly powerful team with the bat, so NC State can ill afford to provide the Spartans with freebies. Throw strikes and make the visitors beat you with their bats.

Prediction

Peissel won’t be scared of an ACC opponent, having already had success against Wake Forest. NC State will tag him for a few runs, though, and then pounce on the Spartans bullpen. Unfortunately, the Wolfpack bullpen’s performance on Sunday hasn’t inspired much confidence.

Outcome: Pack win, 8-4.