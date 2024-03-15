Opponent Preview: Georgia Tech

Who’s the Pack playing?

Opponent: Georgia Tech

Mascot: Angry A-Holes | School Location: Atlanta, GA | Conference: ACC

2024 Record: 12-4 (0-0, 5th Coastal) | 2024 RPI Rank: 164

2023 Record: 30-27 (12-18, 6th Coastal) | 2023 RPI Rank: 67

2022 Record: 36-24 (15-15, T-4th Coastal) | 2022 RPI Rank: 23

When? Where? How do I watch?

Location: Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium (Atlanta, GA)

Game Time(s): Fri, Mar 15 @ 4:00pm | Sat, Mar 16 @ 4:00pm | Sun, Mar 17 @ 1:00pm

TV: Friday (ACCNX), Saturday (ACCNX), Sunday (ACCNX)

Live Stats: Stat Broadcast

Tell me about this team

Danny Hall has been around the Georgia Tech program for quite sometime, taking over the reigns of the program three years before Elliott Avent ascended to the top of the Wolfpack’s. Before that, Hall was an assistant at Miami (OH) and Michigan before leading Kent State to a pair of 40+ win seasons and NCAA Regional appearances ahead of his Yellow Jackets tenure. Hall knows how to coach, putting together 23 NCAA Regional squads at GT, 5 Super Regionals, 3 CWS appearances, 5 ACC Regular Season titles, and 5 ACC Tournament titles. He’s put together team this year that looks like it has the potential of adding to that list of accomplishments.

This GT team leads the conference in walks, is second in on-base percentage, third in stolen bases, fourth in doubles. The lineup features a nice blend of youth and experience, as well as power and speed. Everyone in the starting lineup is sporting an OBP north of .400, including six players north of .450. Six starters have BB/K ratios north of 1.0, which, yeah, is good.

The pitching is more than good enough, although there are questions. If Camron Hill can hold his effectiveness through conference play and Logan McGuire can stay healthy, the rotation will be capable of consistently delivering series wins. The bullpen is shaping up nicely, although that group doesn’t quite have the pound-the-zone ability of the starters. Stuff is not an issue, though.

Behind them, the fielding has been solid (.979 fielding percentage), with the biggest weakness being controlling the opposing running game. The Yellow Jackets have allowed a conference-worst 17 stolen bases this year, throwing out just 22.7% of attempted base stealers. That’s an area where NC State can take advantage in this series.

Pitching Matchups

Friday: RHP Sam Highfill (SR) — LHP Camron Hill (JR)

Saturday: RHP Logan Whitaker (SR) — RHP Aeden Finateri (JR)

Sunday: LHP Dominic Fritton (SO) — RHP Logan McGuire (JR)

Key Players:

Offense

CF Drew Burress (FR) - .375/.463/.984, 13.8 BB%, 12.5 K%, 3-4 SB. The rookie sensation put on his best Tommy Tanks impersonation, cranking 9 HR in his first 8 games, including a 4 HR game against Georgia State. Also like Señor Tanks, he’s more than just a masher. The 5’9, 182 pounder is a complete hitter and was ranked as high as a top 40 prospect in last year’s MLB Draft, and was a Top 20 high school recruit last year. Looking like a lock for the 1st round in 2026.

RF Parker Brosius (SO) - .388/.557/.551, 23.9 BB%, 7.0 K%, 7-7 SB. An underrated high school recruit, the kid has some serious wheels and can use them on the bases and covering ground in the outfield. After being lightly used as a freshman, he showed out last summer in the Northwoods League (.292/.446/.367, 15.8 BB%, 15.2 K%, 42-47 SB) and is carrying that forward this spring for GT. If and when the power catches up (he’s 6’2, 193), he’ll rocket up MLB Draft boards.

SS Payton Green (JR) - .382/.507/.782, 20.6 BB%, 11.0 K%, 4-4 SB. Does anyone really need a refresher here? Green was a starter on the left side of the infield for the past two years for State. His M.O. was to start the season incredibly strong, suffer in ACC play, and be a liability defensively. So far the first is proving true again and the third (he has a .907 fielding percentage) is not far off. We’ll see if the second holds true.

2B Mike Becchetti (SR) - .345/.472/.638, 16.7 BB%, 18.1 K%, 0-0 SB. Grad transfer from Fairfield where he was a starter for the entirety of his career, hitting .292/.394/.488 over 160 games (all starts) for the Stags. The 5’8, 180 pounder was a 1st Team All-MAAC selection in 2023 and a 2nd teamer in 2022. Strong defender who has yet to commit an error this year.

1B/LHP Cam Jones (SR) - .339/.466/.525, 18.9 BB%, 10.8 K%, 13-14 SB. Grad transfer two-way player from Georgia State where he was a three-time 1st Team All-Sun Belt selection. The 6’1, 186 pounder is super athletic and a absolute baller. I’m genuinely surprised he wasn’t selected in last year’s draft.

Pitching

LHP Camron Hill (JR) - 1-0, 3.72 ERA, 9.2 IP, 13.3 BB%, 28.9 K%. The 6’6 lefty was a project recruit who appears to have finally turned the corner. Control held him back over his first two years, but he shined in the Cape Cod League last summer (3-0, 1.09 ERA, 33.0 IP, 12.2 BB%, 34.3 K%) when he added a changeup into the mix. Fastball has also jumped into the mid-90’s. Has flown up draft boards and is ranked as a top 100 prospect for this year’s draft.

RHP Aeden Finateri (JR) - 3-0, 2.45 ERA, 22.0 IP, 5.8 BB%, 30.2 K%. Stocky righty who has improved control consistently throughout his career. Low-90’s fastball with a really good slider. Also features a changeup.

RHP Logan McGuire (JR) - 1-0, 4.50 ERA, 14.0 IP, 10.3 BB%, 36.2 K%. Top 200 high school recruit who has been held back by injuries, including elbow surgery last year. Can pump mid-90’s with the fastball and his changeup is devastating.

RHP Tate McKee (FR) - 1-1, 0.87 ERA, 10.1 IP, 8.1 BB%, 37.8 K%. A top 125 recruit, the 6’3 freshman is a low-to-mid-90’s arm with a mid-80’s change and a nice breaking ball. He’s been very impressive thus far. Future weekend starter for the Jackets.

LHP Cam Jones (SR) - We already spoke a bit about Jones, but he’s worth mentioning again here as a pitcher. He’s a high-80’s, low-90’s lefty with a lethal changeup. Was a starter as a sophomore for Georgia State before transitioning to a reliever while being a full-time hitter for the Panthers in 2022 and 2023. Over the last two years at GSU, went 4-5, 6 SV, 2.68 ERA, 53.2 IP, 12.8 BB%, 24.9 K%.

RHP Mason Patel (JR) - 1-1, 6.94 ERA, 11.2 IP, 5.9 BB%, 25.5 K%. Like Jones, is a transfer from Georgia State. He was a starter for the Panthers (11 starts over three seasons), but injuries held him back, including a finger injury last year that required surgery. The changeup is his out pitch.

Quick! Fun Facts!

Georgia Tech hosted nine Regionals in a 12 year span from 2000-2011, including hosting five Super Regionals in a seven year span between 2000-2006. They have not made a Super Regional since that 2006 season.

Five former Yellow Jackets players appeared at the MLB level in 2023: C Joey Bart (Giants), OF Charlie Blackmon (Rockies), RHP Xzavion Curry (Guardians), RHP Buck Farmer (Reds), RHP Amos Willingham (Nationals).

GT is on a run of six straight years featuring a player drafted in the top five rounds of the MLB Draft.

NC State trails GT in the all-time series between the schools, 78-62.

The Key To A Series Win For State

Plain and simple, the Pack’s pitching staff needs to throw strikes. Falling behind in counts and issuing freebies (79 walks and 19 HBP in 129.0 IP) is not a path to success, even though Clint Chrysler’s crew continues to try and force their way through that jungle. This Georgia Tech team can mash, and allowing them to sit on fastballs while ahead in the count is going to make this a brutally bad series for NC State. Throw strikes and the Pack have a chance.

Prediction

This is going to be a very tough series for NC State, both because of the opponent and with it being on the road. I’d say the best odds are a GT series win, with probably even probabilities of a GT sweep or an NC State series win; lowest probability is an NC State sweep. I don’t like this matchup.

Outcome: The Yellow Jackets take 2 of 3, with Logan Whitaker pitching the Pack to their lone win.