Pitching woes continue to plague State

Georgia Tech swept NC State over the weekend in Atlanta as the baseball team had no thoughts on partaking of the good vibes being created by the basketball team.

The Wolfpack surrendered an early 2-0 lead on Friday, giving up seven combined runs over the 5th in 6th innings in an 8-5 loss. Saturday looked like State would even the series, but the Pack gave up five combined runs across the 7th and 8th innings in an 8-7 loss. Sunday was just a straight beatdown with a mercy-rule 7-inning loss by a final score of 15-5.

Pretty horrid weekend for the Pack9, who now sit at 3-3 in conference, 12-6 overall, and 50th in RPI.

Pitching continues to be the major issue for the Wolfpack. Sam Highfill looked good over the first four innings of his Friday start, but surrendered a pair of homers - and with them, the lead - in the 5th inning. Logan Whitaker put together a solid start on Saturday and, despite also giving up a pair of homers, exited in the 6th with State staked to a 3-run lead. Dominic Fritton is struggling, surrendering 4+ earned runs in four of five starts this year.

Fritton is far from the only one struggling on the mound. As a whole, State’s pitching staff ranks 10th or lower in the ACC in ERA and opponent batting average, as well as in per game averages of runs, earned runs, hits, home runs, walks, and strikeouts. The Pack have all of one pitcher (freshman RHP Jacob Dudan) who has thrown 3.0+ innings on the year and sports an ERA under 4.00. That ain’t good.

With a schedule that doesn’t get any easier any time soon - #16 Coastal Carolina comes to town Tuesday followed by #6 Duke this weekend - NC State needs to correct it’s pitching woes if it has any ideas of participating in the postseason this year. That may be a little overly dramatic statement for mid-March, but the results over the last five games have been worrisome at best.