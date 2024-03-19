Opponent Preview: Coastal Carolina

Who’s the Pack playing?

Opponent: Coastal Carolina

Mascot: Fancy Chickens | School Location: Conway, SC | Conference: Sun Belt

2024 Record: 17-3 (2-1, T-3rd) | 2024 RPI Rank: 13

2023 Record: 42-21 (23-7, 1st) | 2023 RPI Rank: 21

2022 Record: 39-20-1 (21-8-1, 3rd) | 2022 RPI Rank: 29

When? Where? How do I watch?

Location: Doak Field at Dail Park (Raleigh, NC)

Game Time(s): Tue, Mar 19 @ 6:00pm

TV: ACC Network Extra (WatchESPN)

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Tell me about this team

You know what’s really not good for a team in the midst of a pitching crisis? This Coastal Carolina team coming to town.

As a unit, the Chanticleers are batting .314/.470/.587 with a 16.3 BB% and 16.8 K%. Oh yeah, and they do what pretty much every Coastal team does: they sit in there and wear pitches on the inner half of the plate, to the tune of 60 HBP already this year. Yes, they’re averaging 3 HBP per game. Absurd.

So they walk a lot, force you to throw strikes, hit for average, hit for power, and like to put pressure on you on the bases. Sounds great!

Oh yeah, and they field at a .980 clip, so it’s not like they boot the ball all over the place to make up for mashing baseballs with extreme prejudice.

The pitching staff ain’t too bad, either. They’re still working on figuring out the third weekend starter and looking for more consistency and length out of #2 Riley Eikhoff, but Alexander Meckley looks like an ace for them who should be able to go toe-to-toe with most any Sun Belt ace they’ll face. The bullpen runs seven deep, so getting there is only half the battle for opponents.

The lineup and the fielding will give some grace to the starting rotation working itself out, but in a talented Sun Belt, Coastal’s up there. This is a team that should be competing for NCAA Regional hosting status come May.

Pitching Matchup

Friday: LHP Ryan Marohn (FR) — RHP Josh O’Neill (SR)

Key Players:

Offense

2B Blake Barthol (SO) - .378/.540/.959, 15.5 BB%, 16.5 K%, 3-3 SB. The lefty hitter was a Freshman All-American last year while being the starting third baseman for the Chants. He’s moved across the diamond this year and is putting up All-America numbers again. Currently riding a 7-game hitting streak.

3B Sam Antonacci (JR) - .366/.562/.521, 21.9 BB%, 12.4 K%, 7-10 SB. Another lefty hitter, he was a JUCO All-American last year and the NJCAA DII National Player-of-the-Year. He’s been a machine with the bat and like Barthol, is putting up All-America level numbers.

OF Graham Brown (SR) - .375/.481/.734, 12.8 BB%, 12.8 K%, 4-4 SB. The multi-year starter only played in one game this past weekend, serving as a pinch runner. He was hit by a pitch in last Tuesday’s win over Wake Forest, so I’m assuming he was injured in that game. He tallied 41 XBH (24 2B, 17 HR) last year, but is playing at an even higher level this year.

C/DH Derek Bender (JR) - .362/.515/.609, 19.6 BB%, 8.3 K%, 4-4 SB. The 6’1, 235 pounder is currently riding a 9-game hitting streak. He was a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy last year after hitting .341/.399/.635 with 19 HR.

OF Jake Books (SO) - .355/.474/.710, 18.0 BB%, 28.2 K%, 1-2 SB. The second-year lefty hitter has already started more games this year than last and shown more pop in the bat, too. Strikeouts are his obvious weakness, though.

Pitching

RHP Josh O’Neill (SR) - 1-0, 4.11 ERA, 15.1 IP, 18.2 BB%, 21.2 K%. Stony Brook grad transfer where he was a part-time starter over the last two years. His prior college experience says that he has better control than that current BB%. Either way, opposing bats have had a hard time squaring him up this year.

LHP Henry Weycker (SR) - 1-0, 1 SV, 2.45 ERA, 14.2 IP, 3.7 BB%, 22.2 K%. Virginia Tech transfer is currently holding opponents to a .170 batting average. Not an overpowering guy, but showing an ability to pound the zone that he didn’t show with the Hokies.

RHP Trevor Hinkel (SR) - 1-0, 3.09 ERA, 11.2 IP, 12.8 BB%, 36.2 K%. West Coast kid is a Cal-State Fullerton grad transfer who started his career at Pepperdine. He’s never been a strikeout guy, but has taken a huge step forward this year.

LHP Dominick Carbone (FR) - 3-0, 3.14 ERA, 14.1 IP, 10.3 BB%, 25.9 K%. The 5’10 lefty freshman is seeing instant success with his low-to-mid-90’s fastball and solid secondary breaking pitch.

LHP Bryce Shaffer (SR) - 1-1, 3.66 ERA, 19.2 IP, 8.0 BB%, 13.6 K%. Currently in a relief-only role, but if the control can be... err... controlled, he could see a shot at the weekend rotation. The stuff is good.

Quick! Fun Facts!

The Chanticleers had four alums play in the MLB last year: INF Zach Remillard (White Sox), LHP Anthony Veneziano (Royals), INF Taylor Motter (Cardinals), INF Tommy La Stella (Mariners).

Coastal is 2nd in the country in OBP (.470), 9th in slugging percentage (.587), 9th in home runs per game (2.20), and 12th in doubles per game (2.60). They also lead the country in HBP (60).

Somehow, Coastal doesn’t have a single player on their roster from the state of North Carolina. Sixteen different states are represented on their roster.

NC State leads the all-time series between the two schools, 20-14.

The Key To A Win For State

Just one key? Geez. I’ll go with the pitchers keeping the ball on the ground. Coastal pounds a lot of XBHs, so keeping the ball on the ground will give State a better chance in this one.

Prediction

This is not a good matchup for NC State. Coastal’s bats hold the edge against a Wolfpack pitching staff that has struggled for the last five games, while three of Coastal’s top four relievers are lefties which situates well against State’s lefty-dominant lineup. Unfortunately, this looks like the struggles will continue for the Wolfpack.

Outcome: The Chants come out on top :(