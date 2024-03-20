Pack top #13 Coastal Carolina, 9-8

In a game Tuesday night in Raleigh with both teams exchanging blows, NC State came out on top, securing a win over 13th ranked Coastal Carolina by a final score of 9-8. The victory ended a four-game skid for the Wolfpack, providing some momentum heading into a weekend series with a Duke squad currently ranked 9th in the country.

Coastal jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the 1st inning thanks to a leadoff single and a pair of walks. Graham Brown knocked a grand slam for the Chanticleers that certainly seemed like a bad omen for the rest of the game. NC State starting pitcher Ryan Marohn followed up the grand slam by surrendering a single and a walk, but thankfully settled down from there.

From the last out of the 1st until midway through the 5th inning, Marohn set down 11 of 12 Coastal batters he faced, and did not allow another run before exiting in the 6th. Marohn’s final line: 5.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K. After the first inning, though, he went 4.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K. It was a great effort and display of mental fortitude for the freshman.

Meanwhile, the Pack lineup also showed resilience in the face of the early deficit, plating two runs in the 1st and two more in the 3rd to tie the game.

Alec Makarewicz and Jacob Cozart provided the two runs in the 1st thanks to back-to-back home runs, with both shots going to the opposite field.

Garrett Pennington decided to join in on the homer fun times in his next trip to the plate, leading off the 3rd inning with a no-doubter.

Makarewicz followed with a double and came around to score on a two-out Alex Sosa single.

State remained scoreless in the 4th, 5th, in 6th, but Coastal took the lead back in the 6th on a solo home run by Jake Books.

A big 7th inning put State back in front, 8-5. Luke Nixon walked and Josh Hogue followed with a single to move Nixon to third base. A wild pitch from new pitcher Cam Flukey sored Nixon and moved Hogue to second base. Pennington walked and, following another wild pitch, Cozart was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Eli Serrano came through slapping a clutch two-out, two-run single to left field to give State the lead for the first time on the night.

Sosa followed with his second RBI of the evening, bringing Cozart around to score.

Unfortunately, the lead was short-lived for the Pack. Coastal loaded the bases in the 8th on a pair of one-out singles and a full-count, two-out walk that came on a pitch clock violation for P.J. Labriola. A four-pitch walk pushed one run across and then 9-hole hitter Ty Dooley greeted new pitcher Hollis Fanning with a first-pitch, two-run single to tie the game. Fanning fanned Sam Antonacci swinging to end the frame with the score tied.

The bottom of the 8th was eventful. Noah Soles leaned into a pitch to leadoff the inning, but was picked off by Bryce Shaffer on a move that was definitely a balk, but not called. Hogue worked a four-pitch walk with one out, and then Pennington came through yet again with a laser off the wall in left field, scoring Hogue from first base for the go-ahead run.

Derek Bender led off the 9th with a single for Coastal, but Fanning closed things out from there by inducing a fly out and a 6-3 double play to end the game.

Six Pack hitters reached base safely multiple times in the game with Pennington (2-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB), Makarewicz (2-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 R, RBI, BB), and Sosa (2-for-4, 2 RBI) notching multi-hit efforts.

Next up for State is a weekend ACC series with 9th ranked Duke at the Doak. First pitch Friday is set for 6:00pm.