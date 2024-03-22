Opponent Preview: Duke

Who’s the Pack playing?

Opponent: Duke

Mascot: Richie Rich | School Location: Durham, NC | Conference: ACC

2024 Record: 16-5 (3-3, T-5th Coastal) | 2024 RPI Rank: 36

2023 Record: 39-24 (16-13, 3rd Coastal) | 2023 RPI Rank: 18

2022 Record: 22-32 (10-20, 7th Coastal) | 2022 RPI Rank: 103

When? Where? How do I watch?

Location: Doak Field at Dail Park (Raleigh, NC)

Game Time(s): Fri, Mar 22 @ 1:00pm | Sat, Mar 23 @ 3:00pm | Sun, Mar 24 @ 1:00pm

TV: Friday (ACCNX), Saturday (ACCNX), Sunday (ACC Network)

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Tell me about this team

The ACC schedule can be brutal at times, and nobody has experienced that more than Duke. The Blue Devils started the conference slate with a series at preseason #1 Wake Forest and then hosted currently-ranked #4 Clemson the following weekend. Now they head to Raleigh to face another preseason Top 25 squad, and then host #14 Virginia next weekend. Yeesh.

So sitting at .500 in conference play after those first two weekends (2-1 series win vs Wake, 1-2 loss vs Clemson) is fairly impressive.

Most importantly for Duke, the pitching staff has shown to be the strength that the team expected it to be. With ace Jonathan Santucci and the one-two bullpen punch of Charlie Beilenson and Tim Noone - with plenty more quality options behind them - the pieces are in place to make this team a favorite to reach Omaha. The team is holding opponents to a .190 batting average and currently has a 3.48 team ERA, while averaging 11.7 strikeouts/game (3rd in the ACC). The defense behind them has been phenomenal, too, with a .983 fielding percentage (2nd in conference).

The lineup has been plenty lethal in its own right, currently sitting 5th in the ACC in Batting Average and 2nd in Slugging Percentage. Altogether, the Blue Devils are slashing .332/.432/.599. It’s a team that doesn’t run much on the bases, but they don’t have to with as well as the bats have been producing (2nd in conference in HR/game). There are some concerning signs, though, including averaging 8.9 strikeouts/game (12th in the ACC) and just 4.9 walks/game (13th).

Pitching Matchups

Friday: RHP Sam Highfill (SR) — LHP Jonathan Santucci (JR)

Saturday: RHP Logan Whitaker (SR) — RHP Ryan Higgins (JR)

Sunday: LHP Dominic Fritton (SO) — TBD

Key Players:

Offense

3B Ben Miller (SR) - .417/.500/.810, 10.2 BB%, 15.3 K%, 0-0 SB. Grad transfer from UPenn where he was a one-time teammate of former Wolfpack infielder Josh Hood. The Durham native (Jordan HS) has 11 multi-hit games on the year, including a pair of 4-hit efforts.

RF A.J. Gracia (FR) - .356/.489/.671, 19.2 BB%, 16 K%, 5-5 SB. The freshman lefty outfielder was one of the top rated players out of New Jersey last year. Currently riding a 7-game hitting streak. He’s yet to pitch, but came in as a two-way player and will likely see some time on the mound in his career.

2B Zac Morris (SR) - .353/.451/.635, 13.6 BB%, 16.5 K%, 5-7 SB. VMI transfer who looks nothing like the Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Would have previously faced NC State but the 2021 series with the Keydets was cancelled. Currently has a 16-game hitting streak, with hits in 20 of his 21 games in a Duke uniform.

1B Logan Bravo (SR) - .342/.454/.582, 14.4 BB%, 23.7 K%, 3-4 SB. I used the Tom Clancy joke in the preseason article, and I wish I were witty enough to come up with a second name joke here. Anyways, the 6’5 Harvard grad transfer is crushing the ball. Has 10 multi-hit games on the year. His strikeout rate has jumped in ACC play (38.7%).

CF Devin Obee (JR) - .351/.427/.584, 7.9 BB%, 25.8 K%, 4-6 SB. The 6’2 junior is physically gifted, but had yet to put it together in a Duke uniform. He appears to be doing that this year, although it’ll be interesting to see how he fares against ACC competition as he’s currently hitting .125 in league games. Granted, that’s against Wake Forest and Clemson.

Pitching

LHP Jonathan Santucci (JR) - 4-0, 2.19 ERA, 24.2 IP, 12.4 BB%, 43.8 K%. The projected first round pick in this year’s draft has been exceptional outside of his start against Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons touched him up for 5 ER in 2.2 IP, but outside of that he’s allowed just 1 ER over 22.0 IP with 10 BB and 42 K.

RHP Ryan Higgins (JR) - 0-0, 4.26 ERA, 12.2 IP, 15.7 BB%, 23.5 K%. Will be making his first start of the season this weekend, but did start 10 games last year. Has been working in more of the “follower” role the last two weeks. Walks can be his weakness, although he worked around that in a 3.0 inning scoreless outing last weekend against Clemson.

LHP Kyle Johnson (FR) - 3-0, 1.12 ERA, 16.0 IP, 6.9 BB%, 22.4 K%. Prized two-way freshman (hitting .333/.360/.542 over 26 PA) has already made a couple of Sunday starts, but the team is being cautious with his innings load right now. Didn’t pitch last weekend against Clemson.

RHP Charlie Beilenson (SR) - 0-1, 8 SV, 1.96 ERA, 18.1 IP, 8.1 BB%, 40.5 K%. Former transfer from Brown who is one of the top relief arms in the country. His transformation in the Duke program has been astonishing. He’s gone from a good-not-great Ivy League reliever to a dominant shutdown force in the ACC. They’re not his only pitches, but he features a mid-90’s heater and a devastating changeup.

LHP Tim Noone (SR) - 3-1, 3.05 ERA, 18.0 IP, 2.7 BB%, 32.9 K%. Transfer from D3 Babson College where he was a 3rd Team All-American last year. He’s been an incredibly reliable reliever, and obviously a zone pounder. His transition from a starter to a reliever has allowed his stuff to play up in shorter stints.

RHP Gabriel Nard (SO) - 0-1, 3.29 ERA, 13.2 IP, 12.3 BB%, 22.8 K%. The Nard Dog has lived in the zone much more this year, allowing him to feature his offspeed offerings more and thus miss more bats. Allowed 4 ER over 4.0 combined innings in his last two outings (Wake Forest, Clemson), so it’ll be interesting to see how he holds up against ACC competition.

Quick! Fun Facts!

Twelve of the 18 Duke pitchers who have toed the rubber this year have an opponent batting average below .200, and only one pitcher has an opponent BA over .250. For NC State’s 19 pitchers, those numbers are five and 12, respectively.

NC State leads the all-time series by a 168-128-1 ledger.

There’s a chance that Duke head coach Chris Pollard ends the season as Duke’s all-time leader in baseball coaching wins. He currently has 381 wins at Duke, sitting 26 behind Jack Coombs.

The Wolfpack and Blue Devils have played two common opponents: Coastal Carolina and Towson. They’re a combined 7-0 against those teams.

The Key To A Series Win For State

With the Wolfpack’s bullpen being a bit of a mess right now, the key is going to be getting some length from the starters. Minimizing the innings required from the relief corps will give State a better shot at securing the series win.

Prediction

This is another tough matchup for NC State with Duke having a bona fide ace and then a deep and talented bullpen to pick up any innings left by their Saturday and Sunday guys. The Blue Devils lineup has a few questions, but it’s an experienced and talented group that won’t slump long in the instances they do.

Outcome: Duke takes two of three.