State tops top-10 Duke, 4-3

A pitchers duel for much of Friday afternoon ultimately ended up with NC State securing its second straight victory over a ranked opponent, this time taking down Duke by a final margin of 4-3.

Blue Devils starting pitcher Jonathan Santucci was every bit as untouchable as his draft stock would indicate, but he also struggled to find the zone for much of the game. Wolfpack batters managed to push three runs - all earned - on Santucci despite going hitless against the junior thanks to seven walks and a wild pitch. He struck out five batters on the day.

Duke struck first, pushing across a run in the 2nd inning. Back-to-back one-out singles followed by a walk loaded the bases for the visitors. Wallace Clark lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to score Andrew Yu, but Wolfpack starter Sam Highfill was able to record a strikeout against the next hitter to end the threat.

It took a few innings, but State finally responded in the 6th. Brandon Butterworth, Noah Soles, and Luke Nixon each worked walks to load the bases with no outs. Josh Hogue plated one run on an RBI groundout to second base and Garrett Pennington chopped a grounder to third base to score another run. That gave NC State a 2-1 lead, but it would be short lived.

Logan Bravo led off the 6th inning with a game-tying home run for Duke, but Highfill settled in to strike out the next three hitters.

Thankfully, State responded a little quicker this time around. Eli Serrano walked with one away to signal the end of Santucci’s day. With two away, Butterworth singled - State’s first hit of the day - and Soles walked to load the bases. Luke Nixon worked a full count walk to push across the go-ahead run.

Unfortunately, Duke responded immediately with some luck. Devin Obee lofted a shallow pop up down the right field line that was just out of the reach of a diving Soles, allowing for a leadoff triple. Clark followed with his second sac fly of the game to tie the score yet again.

In the bottom of the frame, Alec Makarewicz hit a one-out double to left center field and Jacob Cozart brought him in with a single.

Back in front! 'Zart rips an RBI single to right field to make it 4-3 Wolfpack! pic.twitter.com/RcRR34ptv8 — #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 22, 2024

The rest of the game went scoreless with Jacob Dudan shutting down Duke’s offense the rest of the way. Things did get a little dicey in the 9th thanks to a two-out walk and a wild pitch to put the tying run on second base, but Dudan struck out Clark looking to end the game.

While he didn’t put forth a hitless outing like Santucci, Highfill was much more efficient with his pitches and went deeper into the game, something that was key for a Wolfpack team that doesn’t have as deep of a bullpen to work with. Highfill worked 7.0 innings, surrendering three runs - all earned - on six hits, a walk, and a HBP, with eight strikeouts. It was his best outing of the season.

Dudan (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K) was also phenomenal, and with State only using two pitchers in this one, the pitching staff should be in good shape for the remainder of the series.

While State only managed four hits, eight batters reached base at least once in the game. Sometimes efficiency matters more.

Game 2 of the series is set for Saturday at 3:00pm.