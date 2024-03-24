Serrano walk-off home run caps 6-run 9th inning for Wolfpack in series clinching win over Duke

NC State used a 6-run 9th inning rally on Saturday to clinch a huge series win over 9th ranked Duke. The win moves the Wolfpack to 5-3 in conference play and 15-6 overall. Duke drops to 3-5 in conference play and 16-7 overall.

There’s not really much to highlight about the early portion of this game. Duke slowly pulled out to a 4-0 lead heading into the 5th inning.

A Noah Soles 2-run home run in the bottom of the 5th, also scoring Brandon Butterworth, seemed like it would get the Pack going...

... but Duke plated two themselves in the top of the 6th to push the Pack’s deficit back to four. A.J. Gracia then hit a 2-run home run in the top of the 8th to extend Duke’s lead to 8-2 and it seemed like this one was all but over, especially with the Blue Devils trotting out star closer Charlie Beilenson to finish things out.

Thankfully, Garrett Pennington didn’t get the memo. He led off the bottom of the 8th with a massive solo shot to left field.

That was the only run the Pack would plate in the frame, but Derrick Smith shut down Duke’s bats in order in the 9th to send the game to the bottom of that frame and what would be a frantic and amazing walk-off Wolfpack win.

Butterworth walked and Soles was hit by a 2-strike pitch to lead things off. Beilenson struck out pinch-hitter Drew Lanphere on three pitches and then Josh Hogue hit a grounder to first base that looked like a 3-6-3 game-ending double play. Thankfully, the throw to second was off target and skipped away into the outfield, allowing Butterworth to score and Soles and Hogue to move to third base and second base, respectively.

Pennington immediately made it a very costly error, taking Beilenson out of the park for the second straight inning, cutting it to an 8-7 Duke lead. (Sorry, I can’t find any video of Penny’s 3-run shot to share.)

Alec Makarewicz grounded out on the first pitch of his at-bat to put the Blue Devils an out away from victory, but Jacob Cozart crushed the first pitch of his subsequent at-bat to the wall in left field. Cozart’s ball was hit so hard that the carom held him to a single.

The significance of advancing that one extra base on the play didn’t end up being much matter.

Serrano’s 2-run walk-off homer clinched the series win for the Pack ahead of Sunday’s 1:00pm finale.

Pennington (2-for-5, 2 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI), Cozart (2-for-4, BB), and Serrano (2-for-5, HR, R, 2 RBI) each had multi-hit outings. Butterworth (1-for-2, 2 R, 2 BB) and Soles (1-for-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, HBP) also reached base multiple times each in the game. Smith’s clean outing (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) earned him the win on the mound, the first of his NC State career.