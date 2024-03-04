NC State puts a clobbering to Towson to complete four-game sweep

Towson put up a fight on Friday, but as for the rest of the weekend, well, it could have gone better for the Tigers. NC State outscored Towson 39-8 over the next three games, run-ruling the Tigers all three times, which is to say the Pack got three wins for a discounted 21 innings of work. Not bad.

NC State got the hat trick started Saturday with a 15-4 win. The Wolfpack scored sixth in the first and put together an eight-run fifth to put this one on ice. Towson pitching issued 16 walks, hit four batters, threw two wild pitches, and balked twice. If they didn’t end this game after seven innings, it might still be going.

In game two Saturday, State hit six home runs en route to a 10-0 victory. Jacob Cozart hit two of them and had three total on the day. Logan Whitaker got the start and tossed six shutout innings. This game featured the rare run-rule walk-off: with the score 9-0 in the seventh, Josh Hogue stepped to the dish with the bases loaded and lifted a sac fly into the outfield, which ended the game then and there at 10-0.

Okay, maybe it’s not that rare, since Alex Makarewicz matched the feat on Sunday with a two-RBI double to make the score 14-4 in the seventh and again end the game. This one at least looked for a time like it might go the distance, as Towson closed to 6-4 with a three-run homer in the fifth, but State got three back in the sixth and put it away with five in the seventh.

Up next for the Pack: a Tuesday matinee against Winthrop in Raleigh, and then it’s on to league play, as Boston College comes to town for a series that begins Friday afternoon.